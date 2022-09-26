Alabaster Homecoming parade returns with ‘Come Together’ theme

Published 4:36 pm Monday, September 26, 2022

Thompson High School held its annual Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 21 complete with a community pep rally and firework finale show. (For the Reporter/Jeremy Raines)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The annual tradition of Alabaster Homecoming returned on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to a large, excited crowd of Alabaster residents.

The homecoming parade began at 6 p.m. and included all Alabaster City Schools. The parade, which traveled around the Thompson High School campus, consisted of floats designed and assembled by Alabaster students and faculty.

Alabaster families stood on the sidewalks and cheered as the floats made their way down the parade route. The Grand Marshal of this year’s parade was Alabaster Police Officer Mo Bivins, who smiled and waved to the crowd.

This year’s homecoming theme was “Come Together,” and Thompson Intermediate School Principal Jamelia Hayes said the turnout truly reflected the theme’s message.

“We are [always] so super excited about homecoming,” she said. “This is a time for current and former Warrior families to truly ‘Come Together,’ just like this year’s theme says.”

The night continued as prizes were awarded for Best Overall Float, Best Class Float for THS, Most Creative Float, Best Use of Theme and Most School Spirit. Following the parade, everyone was invited to take part in the annual Community Pep Rally at the THS stadium, which ended with an elaborate firework finale.

Wesley Hester, the principal of THS, said this year’s parade was an outstanding example of the strong examples that exist between ACS, the city of Alabaster and the community as a whole.

“The turnout and support were fantastic, and I could not be more proud of those who coordinated and worked the parade, as well as those who showed up in full support of our students and groups who participated,” he said. “I am extremely proud of our school and community.”

