Community embraces artwork in church’s Nance Metz Gallery

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church’s new art gallery and first featured artist received a warm welcome from the community.

An opening reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 for the late Robin Nance Metz drew between 50-75 people to the gallery, a space designed to highlight local artists and share their gifts with others.

Curator Tonia Mayton said the gallery was renamed the Nance Metz Gallery in a ceremony initiated by Mayton and wholeheartedly approved by the Session of MPC.

“Nance Metz’s work has been so well received in the weeks following that there are only a couple of original pieces available for purchase,” Mayton said. “However, many of her hand-signed print packs still remain for sale. All of her original work will remain in the gallery until Oct. 14 and then get distributed to their new owners at that time.”

Anyone interested in viewing the gallery or purchasing a piece should go to the artist page on the church’s website, Montevallopcusa.org/art-gallery/artists-creations. The form at the bottom contacts Mayton.

A percentage of sales from the first gallery show will benefit the church.

A new artist will be featured every two months.

The next art opening reception will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2-4 p.m. and will showcase local landscape painter Amy Feger, who teaches painting and drawing at the University of Montevallo.

Light refreshments will be served.

“Please come out and support the Nance Metz Gallery and enjoy an afternoon of art and community,” Mayton said.

The church is aiming to highlight various local artists and even students from the art program at the University of Montevallo.

In a previous interview, Mayton said another reason the gallery was formed was to utilize the church’s interior space more fully.

“We strive to be good stewards of the property,” she said. “Our goal is to welcome others into that space and share the beauty of art.”

Artists interested in showing their work in the Nance Metz Gallery can email Mayton at photoeden@yahoo.com, or they can contact the church on Facebook Messenger and ask for an appointment with Mayton.