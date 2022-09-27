Helena Police Department to hold Veterans’ Honor Ruck

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Helena Police Department has released details regarding their upcoming annual Veterans’ Honor Ruck, which will take place this year on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The event is held every year in honor of veterans of the armed forces and involves participants trekking across a certain distance while carrying weight on their back.

“We are very excited to sponsor this ruck for such great causes,” HPD Chief Brad Flynn said. “I think it’s very important that our veterans know how much they are appreciated for their service and their sacrifice, and this seemed like a great way to show them how much we support them.”

The event will be begin at Helena High School, and the ruck will be approximately four miles in length. All ruckers will walk the Hillsboro Trail to Helena Parkway and return on the same trail. The trail is paved and wooded, and Flynn said it will be an easy ruck for anyone. Last year’s ruck had more than 300 participants, and HPD hopes to beat that record this year.

All money raised by the ruck will go to the Alabaster Veteran’s Center and the KultureCity sensory awareness/Inclusion program that addresses Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“This ruck is for all ages and levels of abilities, and we hope everyone will come out and have a great time for a great cause,“ Flynn said. “Unfortunately, the battle isn’t over for some veterans when they return home, and both of these organizations help them in some amazing ways.”

Registration for the ruck is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Children 12 and under can ruck for free, and parents are encouraged to bring their kids along for the event. There will also be military organizations present with displays on site as well as local food trucks.

All registrants will receive a T-shirt that can be picked up the morning of the ruck beginning at 8 a.m. Anyone who registers after midnight Oct. 23 will not be able to pick up their shirt the day of the ruck, though it will be available for pick-up the following week at HPD headquarters. All registrations must be done online. There will be no in-person registration available, and if you are unable to attend, you can still donate to support this event on the registration page.

The HPD is also accepting items for the silent auction, so if you have something you would like to donate, reach out at cop@cityofhelena.org.

“We have also designed another commemorative HPD patch to honor our veterans, and it will be available for sale next month with all of its proceeds going to the same organizations as well,” Flynn said. “I’m just blessed to be in a position to be able to do things like this to give back to organizations and people that help and impact the lives of so many.”

The ruck will officially begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. To sign up, visit Givesignup.org/Race/AL/Helena/CityofHelenaVeteransHonorRuck.