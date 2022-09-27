Helena Magazine

Meet Your Neighbor – Luther Jarmon

Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Michelle Love

“You cannot have a complete day without doing something for someone from whom you expect nothing in return.” This is a quote Helena resident Luther Jarmon, Jr. lives by, and if you’ve met him, you undoubtedly have experienced him acting on this credo.

Jarmon has lived in Helena for nine years. He built his home in Timberlake in 2013 after he and his family moved to Helena. Throughout the years, Jarmon has devoted his time and dedication to various local projects around town such as the Helena Beautification Board and the American Legion Post 347. His favorite time of year in Helena is spring planting time, especially planting the hanging baskets in Old Town. He also loves prepping for Halloween in the fall by stuffing the scarecrows and decorating the pergola.

Jarmon loves the quaintness of Old Town Helena, including the nostalgia and the architecture of its shops. During his spare time, he loves watching action movies with his wife, hunting and fishing, and spends a lot of his time gardening and dancing. He has also appeared in and posted about half a dozen Youtube videos.

No matter what he’s doing around town, Jarmon is happy to roll up his sleeves and help others with whatever they may need. That is the Helena way, and it’s also the Luther Jarmon way.

 

