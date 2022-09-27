My Helena – Chief Brad Flynn
Published 8:39 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022
- Get to know your neighbor – The community: I love the sense of community here. This community cares about each other unlike I’ve anywhere else I’ve ever been. Makes me very proud to call Helena my home.
- Top tier education – Helena Schools: Our school system. Having two children in our schools, one being special needs, I have seen how amazing our teachers and school staff truly are. We are very thankful that we have such great people helping our children grow and learn.
- Off the menu – wings at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: The “grid iron” wings at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s! They aren’t on the menu, but it’s by far the best wings you will ever have. George and his team know what they are doing when it comes to wings.
- Always something to do – Old Town: The events in Old Town. The H.O.T. (Helena Old Town) Board has done an amazing job promoting Old Town, most recently with the concert series. It brings in people from all over the state, and to have events like no one else has, in a place like no one else has is just cool.
- Huskies Pride – Helena Husky Athletics: There is nothing like a HHS football game on a Friday night at the Hilltop, or a baseball game with future major league players. I love supporting all our teams. The best coaches and the best players you will find anywhere that represent our community like no other. Go Huskies!