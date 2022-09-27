Oak Mountain holds parade in celebration of homecoming week

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Oak Mountain High School students and fans displayed their homecoming spirit during their annual homecoming parade.

On Friday, Sept. 23, Oak Mountain held a homecoming parade from 12:55-1:15 p.m. down Caldwell Mill Road.

“One of the things that’s so special about our homecoming here is that there are so many student activities we offer,” Associate Director of Bands Travis Bender said. “Every member of our student body is involved in some capacity.”

Each class created a class banner for the parade, and the floats were judged by a panel.

“Thankfully, the weather worked out perfectly for us,” Principal Andrew Gunn said. “It’s an opportunity for our marching band to be showcased (and an) opportunity to visit with our intermediate schools.”

The theme for this year was “Eagles set sail,” and the band played the schools fight song and a drum line cadence.

“It’s just a wonderful tradition, and we hope to continue to keep doing it every year,” Gunn said.

Oak Mountain’s football team also participated in the parade.

“It’s a really good community builder,” head coach Tyler Crane said. “It’s exciting to see all the people who come out and see our guys.”

Oak Mountain also held a pep rally in celebration of homecoming week.

“We have a good student section, the whole student body does a good job when we have a pep rally, the teaches get into it, it was really good,” Crane said. “Hat’s off to the cheerleading coaches and cheerleaders for doing a fantastic job, the whole community in general, it’s unbelievable what they can do.”

All the homecoming festivities culminated in a student tailgate Friday night before the game at Heardmont Park.

“I think every year is going to be a great homecoming,” Crane said.