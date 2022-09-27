Pelham applies for funds to turf football field

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Park Middle School might see a new, fresh field soon.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 a.m. a meeting was held to discuss applications for funding for football turf at Pelham Park Middle School.

Superintendent of Pelham City Schools, Dr. Chuck Ledbetter, said he hopes to see new turf put on the football fields soon. AstroTurf is more durable and would make for a better playing field according to Ledbetter.

“What breaks down artificial turf is not the people on it,” Ledbetter said. “It’s the UV rays. This grant allows us to be good partners with the community and say ‘Ya’ll can use it when needed.’ It is good to be able to share it.”

Ledbetter was a college athlete and worked previously as a high school football coach. He said he understands the fields are used frequently and hardily and is happy to see the field being played on so often.

“That field gets so much wear,” Ledbetter said. “It is used all afternoon and all evening. It is at the park and is used all weekend, and that is a good thing.”

The Board will apply for a grant that entails an eight-year lease.

“It would be a process, we would be applying for a grant and we would be looking at a lease,” Ledbetter said. “It is an eight-year lease, and the cost of the lease is just a little bit more than what we would pay annually for maintenance. Over time, it makes a lot of sense both from a financial standpoint and from a use standpoint.”

More information about the bid approval for Pelham Park Middle School football field can be found at Simbli.eboardsolutions.com.