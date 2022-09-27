Siluria Brewing to host Hocus Pocus viewing party

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Siluria Brewing Company is preparing for a very spooky gathering in late October. The brewery announced details on Facebook regarding their Hocus Pocus viewing party which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The movie will start promptly at 7 p.m. in the Siluria Beer Garden. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to ensure a seat as this event is expected to have a large turnout.

The beer garden will close at 5 p.m. to prepare for the movie, and will reopen at 6 p.m. for admittance.

Suggested admission for the evening is canned goods and nonperishable food items which will all go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Siluria asks no outside drinks or food be brought into the premises.

Guests are welcome to wear their best Halloween costumes, and prizes will be awarded to the best costume in both adult and youth categories.

For more information, visit Siluria Brewing Company’s Facebook page.