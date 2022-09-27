Siluria Brewing to host Hocus Pocus viewing party

Published 8:12 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Michelle Love

Siluria Brewing Company will host a Halloween movie night showing Hocus Pocus in the Siluria Beer Garden on Saturday, Oct. 22. (Contributed)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Siluria Brewing Company is preparing for a very spooky gathering in late October. The brewery announced details on Facebook regarding their Hocus Pocus viewing party which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The movie will start promptly at 7 p.m. in the Siluria Beer Garden. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to ensure a seat as this event is expected to have a large turnout.

The beer garden will close at 5 p.m. to prepare for the movie, and will reopen at 6 p.m. for admittance.

Suggested admission for the evening is canned goods and nonperishable food items which will all go to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Movie snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. Siluria asks no outside drinks or food be brought into the premises.

Guests are welcome to wear their best Halloween costumes, and prizes will be awarded to the best costume in both adult and youth categories.

For more information, visit Siluria Brewing Company’s Facebook page.

More Alabaster Main Story

Week 7 predictions: Briarwood, Helena set for Game of the Week; others jump back into region play

Thompson homecoming parade returns with ‘Come Together’ theme

Thompson snaps Clay-Chalkville’s 20-game win streak in battle of defending champs

Westwood Baptist Church announces return of Craft Fair

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...