Alabaster approves $77.6 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster approved its budget for the 2023 fiscal year on Monday, Sept. 26 during the regularly-scheduled City Council meeting that included numerous capital improvement projects.

Some highlights to this year’s budget include funding for several developments including repairs to Alabaster Boulevard, a new amphitheater near City Hall, upgrades to multiple parks and more.

“And this is just the start,” said Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield. “Over the next few years, we will work to complete other major developments such as the city’s new recreation center and library.”

Some detailed highlights from the budget include:

-$7.04 million of sales tax remitted to Alabaster City Schools.

-$2.5 million for Alabaster Boulevard repairs.

-$1.3 million for construction of an amphitheater at the City Hall green space.

-$1 million for new Police Department vehicles.

-$50,000 for new playground equipment at Buck Creek Park.

-$817,000 for Buck Creek Trail improvements.

-$600,000 for LED lighting at Veterans Park.

-$4.1 million for construction of Patriots Park.

-$600,000 for construction of a new classroom and storage facility at Firehouse No. 2.

-$494,000 for construction of a walking trail from TMS to THS.

-$350,000 to cover and light batting cages at Veterans Park.

-$8.9 million of capital upgrades for the sewer system.

-$461,000 for garbage vehicle replacements.

-$2.3 million to complete construction of the city’s new police station.

-Three new full-time positions including a new animal control officer; a new school resource officer and a new youth library services associate.

-$875,000 budgeted as a general fund surplus.

-A 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all employees.

Brakefield described the budget as a place to map out the plan and vision of Alabaster to the citizens.

“Your city council and I are excited to keep improving Alabaster, but we know that only through careful allocation of our limited resources can we bring our vision to life and ensure Alabaster is the premier place to live, work and play in Shelby County.”

The city has long-term plans such as a 5-year capital plan and a 5-year financial forecast to ensure the city can accomplish future goals.

“Timing is extremely important in mapping out the progress of our city,” Brakefield said. “We wish we could complete everything we want to do in the next year, so the citizens of Alabaster could take immediate advantage of new capital and enhanced services, but unfortunately that is not feasible. That is why careful planning and prioritization are integral in the budget development process.”

Brakefield invited residents to look over the city’s budget, to become informed, and ask any questions.

“We value your input because it helps guide us toward our shared goal of making Alabaster great,” Brakefield said.