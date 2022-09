Two injured, suspect detained in Chelsea shooting

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Police are actively investigating the scene of a shooting at Brandywine Circle in Chelsea.

A call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 alerting police to a shooting at Brandywine Circle off of county road 39.

Two victims from the shooting are currently receiving medical attention and the suspect is detained.

Chelsea Middle School was placed under a soft lockdown during the events until police were able to confirm that the scene was isolated and safe.

β€œIt is an active crime scene and the investigation is still unfolding at this time,” Maj. Clay Hammac said.

This article will be updated as more information is released.