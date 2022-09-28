Two injured, suspect detained in Chelsea shooting

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at Brandywine Circle in Chelsea. (File)

CHELSEA – Police are actively investigating the scene of a shooting at Brandywine Circle in Chelsea.

A call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 alerting police to a shooting at Brandywine Circle off of county road 39.

Two victims from the shooting are currently receiving medical attention and the suspect is detained.

Chelsea Middle School was placed under a soft lockdown during the events until police were able to confirm that the scene was isolated and safe.

“It is an active crime scene and the investigation is still unfolding at this time,” Maj. Clay Hammac said.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

