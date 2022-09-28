Vincent ranked for first time in 10 years, Thompson jumps to No. 3
September 28, 2022
By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter
It is a little over the midway point of the 2022 football season and some local teams have fought and clawed their way up into the top 10, while others have attempted to remain on the radar.
Thompson has remained ranked in the 7A classification and has now found itself at the No. 3 spot for week seven. The Warriors entered the season at No. 1 before losing to Buford and Lipscomb in early August. The three-time defending Class 7A State Champions have found their way back up in the rankings after their recent string of victories this season.
The Warriors are now 3-0 for their region and 4-2 for the season. There is still time before schools start to prepare for the playoff process, but as the Warriors prepare to face Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 30, it could easily assume that Thompson can maintain the No. 3 spot.
It is a historic year for Vincent Yellow Jackets as they are ranked No. 8 in the 2A classification. This is the first time in over a decade that the Yellow Jackets have been ranked among the top ten schools in the 2A. The Jackets have been near the top 10 for the past several weeks and have now jumped in front of No. 9 B.B. Comer, who they lost to in the final seconds of week five.
The Yellow Jackets are now 5-1 overall this season and 2-1 in region play. The offense is averaging near 50 points per game, while the defense is giving up 12.7 points per game. Vincent Middle takes on Ranburne on Friday, Sept. 30, Raburne is 3-2 for their season and unranked. If the Yellow Jackets continue to hold a significant lead as they had prior to the B.B. Comer game and after, there is a chance that this season can continue to be a historic one for Vincent.
Briarwood still remains to stay afloat as they are ranked No. 15 in the 6A classification. The Lions started the season off strong being ranked No. 4, but have continued to fall further and further in the rankings.
Christopher Vinizza had a huge game against Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 23, holding a 28-0 lead for a majority of the first half of the Eagle’s homecoming game. The Lions are scheduled to face the Helena Huskies on Friday, Sept. 30, who have fallen two spots behind the Lions.
Now at No. 17, Helena is now 5-1 with several straight wins. The Huskies are coming off three close wins, winning the past games by seven points or less. Only time will tell if Briarwood can maintain being in the 6A rankings.
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Auburn (18); 6-0; 234
- Fairhope (1); 5-0; 165
- Thompson (1); 4-2; 156
- Hoover; 5-1; 154
- Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 111
- Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 91
- Enterprise; 3-2; 75
- Dothan; 5-1; 71
- Opelika; 4-2; 36
- Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 30
Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (11); 6-0; 205
- Clay-Chalkville (7); 5-1; 176
- Theodore; 6-0; 151
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2); 6-0; 150
- Mountain Brook; 5-1; 131
- Hartselle; 6-0; 110
- Pinson Valley; 3-2; 77
- Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 63
- Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 21
- Decatur; 5-0; 17
Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237
- Leeds; 5-0; 165
- Guntersville (1); 6-0; 156
- Moody; 6-0; 131
- Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 113
- Ramsay; 4-2; 95
- Gulf Shores; 5-1; 94
- Vigor; 3-2; 44
- Beauregard; 5-0; 43
- Eufaula; 4-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Arab (5-1) 16, Demopolis (5-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 5, Charles Henderson (4-1) 4, Williamson (5-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (16); 6-0; 225
- Handley (4); 6-0; 185
- Andalusia; 6-0; 160
- Anniston; 6-0; 134
- Oneonta; 6-0; 129
- Priceville; 6-0; 75
- Jacksonville; 4-2; 71
- Northside; 4-1; 49
- Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 42
- T.R. Miller; 4-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Deshler (6-0) 14, Etowah (4-1) 7, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Corner (5-0) 5, Orange Beach (3-1) 3, Randolph (4-1) 2, Jackson (3-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mars Hill Bible (13); 5-1; 213
- Gordo (3); 5-1; 163
- Piedmont (2); 3-2; 156
- Opp (1); 5-1; 135
- Winfield; 4-1; 104
- St. James; 4-2; 81
- Houston Aca.; 5-0; 79
- Mobile Chr.; 4-2; 74
- Dadeville (1); 5-0; 42
- Fayette Co.; 5-0; 29
Others receiving votes: Straughn (4-1) 20, Thomasville (4-1) 14, Excel (4-1) 12, Sylvania (4-1) 5, Trinity (5-1) 5, Madison Aca. (3-2) 4, Randolph Co. (5-0) 4.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Fyffe (20); 5-0; 240
- Highland Home; 6-0; 179
- Ariton; 5-1; 160
- Aliceville; 5-1; 133
- Isabella; 5-0; 111
- Pisgah; 4-1; 76
- Reeltown; 3-1; 64
- Vincent; 5-1; 45
- B.B. Comer; 4-2; 39
- G.W. Long; 3-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (5-0) 21, Collinsville (4-1) 9, Lexington (4-1) 9, Luverne (4-2) 9, J.U. Blacksher (4-2) 6, Hatton (4-1) 2, Tanner (4-2) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Elba (15); 5-0; 225
- Leroy (5); 4-0; 195
- Linden; 5-0; 143
- Sweet Water; 3-1; 124
- Brantley; 4-2; 106
- Valley Head; 5-0; 103
- Spring Garden; 5-1; 79
- Meek; 5-0; 60
- Loachapoka; 5-0; 40
- Pickens Co.; 4-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Georgiana (6-0) 16, Millry (5-1) 13, Lynn (4-1) 9.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Patrician (16); 5-0; 227
- Lee-Scott (3); 5-0; 186
- Jackson Aca. (1); 6-0; 156
- Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 120
- Macon-East; 4-1; 116
- Lowndes Aca.; 4-1; 107
- Clarke Prep; 4-1; 77
- Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 67
- Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 47
- Glenwood; 2-3; 35
Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (3-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-2) 1.