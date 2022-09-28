Vincent ranked for first time in 10 years, Thompson jumps to No. 3

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

It is a little over the midway point of the 2022 football season and some local teams have fought and clawed their way up into the top 10, while others have attempted to remain on the radar.

Thompson has remained ranked in the 7A classification and has now found itself at the No. 3 spot for week seven. The Warriors entered the season at No. 1 before losing to Buford and Lipscomb in early August. The three-time defending Class 7A State Champions have found their way back up in the rankings after their recent string of victories this season.

The Warriors are now 3-0 for their region and 4-2 for the season. There is still time before schools start to prepare for the playoff process, but as the Warriors prepare to face Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Sept. 30, it could easily assume that Thompson can maintain the No. 3 spot.

It is a historic year for Vincent Yellow Jackets as they are ranked No. 8 in the 2A classification. This is the first time in over a decade that the Yellow Jackets have been ranked among the top ten schools in the 2A. The Jackets have been near the top 10 for the past several weeks and have now jumped in front of No. 9 B.B. Comer, who they lost to in the final seconds of week five.

The Yellow Jackets are now 5-1 overall this season and 2-1 in region play. The offense is averaging near 50 points per game, while the defense is giving up 12.7 points per game. Vincent Middle takes on Ranburne on Friday, Sept. 30, Raburne is 3-2 for their season and unranked. If the Yellow Jackets continue to hold a significant lead as they had prior to the B.B. Comer game and after, there is a chance that this season can continue to be a historic one for Vincent.

Briarwood still remains to stay afloat as they are ranked No. 15 in the 6A classification. The Lions started the season off strong being ranked No. 4, but have continued to fall further and further in the rankings.

Christopher Vinizza had a huge game against Oak Mountain on Friday, Sept. 23, holding a 28-0 lead for a majority of the first half of the Eagle’s homecoming game. The Lions are scheduled to face the Helena Huskies on Friday, Sept. 30, who have fallen two spots behind the Lions.

Now at No. 17, Helena is now 5-1 with several straight wins. The Huskies are coming off three close wins, winning the past games by seven points or less. Only time will tell if Briarwood can maintain being in the 6A rankings.

STATE RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Auburn (18); 6-0; 234 Fairhope (1); 5-0; 165 Thompson (1); 4-2; 156 Hoover; 5-1; 154 Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 111 Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 91 Enterprise; 3-2; 75 Dothan; 5-1; 71 Opelika; 4-2; 36 Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (11); 6-0; 205 Clay-Chalkville (7); 5-1; 176 Theodore; 6-0; 151 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2); 6-0; 150 Mountain Brook; 5-1; 131 Hartselle; 6-0; 110 Pinson Valley; 3-2; 77 Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 63 Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 21 Decatur; 5-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237 Leeds; 5-0; 165 Guntersville (1); 6-0; 156 Moody; 6-0; 131 Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 113 Ramsay; 4-2; 95 Gulf Shores; 5-1; 94 Vigor; 3-2; 44 Beauregard; 5-0; 43 Eufaula; 4-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Arab (5-1) 16, Demopolis (5-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 5, Charles Henderson (4-1) 4, Williamson (5-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (16); 6-0; 225 Handley (4); 6-0; 185 Andalusia; 6-0; 160 Anniston; 6-0; 134 Oneonta; 6-0; 129 Priceville; 6-0; 75 Jacksonville; 4-2; 71 Northside; 4-1; 49 Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 42 T.R. Miller; 4-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Deshler (6-0) 14, Etowah (4-1) 7, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Corner (5-0) 5, Orange Beach (3-1) 3, Randolph (4-1) 2, Jackson (3-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (13); 5-1; 213 Gordo (3); 5-1; 163 Piedmont (2); 3-2; 156 Opp (1); 5-1; 135 Winfield; 4-1; 104 St. James; 4-2; 81 Houston Aca.; 5-0; 79 Mobile Chr.; 4-2; 74 Dadeville (1); 5-0; 42 Fayette Co.; 5-0; 29

Others receiving votes: Straughn (4-1) 20, Thomasville (4-1) 14, Excel (4-1) 12, Sylvania (4-1) 5, Trinity (5-1) 5, Madison Aca. (3-2) 4, Randolph Co. (5-0) 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (20); 5-0; 240 Highland Home; 6-0; 179 Ariton; 5-1; 160 Aliceville; 5-1; 133 Isabella; 5-0; 111 Pisgah; 4-1; 76 Reeltown; 3-1; 64 Vincent; 5-1; 45 B.B. Comer; 4-2; 39 G.W. Long; 3-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (5-0) 21, Collinsville (4-1) 9, Lexington (4-1) 9, Luverne (4-2) 9, J.U. Blacksher (4-2) 6, Hatton (4-1) 2, Tanner (4-2) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Elba (15); 5-0; 225 Leroy (5); 4-0; 195 Linden; 5-0; 143 Sweet Water; 3-1; 124 Brantley; 4-2; 106 Valley Head; 5-0; 103 Spring Garden; 5-1; 79 Meek; 5-0; 60 Loachapoka; 5-0; 40 Pickens Co.; 4-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (6-0) 16, Millry (5-1) 13, Lynn (4-1) 9.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Patrician (16); 5-0; 227 Lee-Scott (3); 5-0; 186 Jackson Aca. (1); 6-0; 156 Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 120 Macon-East; 4-1; 116 Lowndes Aca.; 4-1; 107 Clarke Prep; 4-1; 77 Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 67 Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 47 Glenwood; 2-3; 35

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (3-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-2) 1.