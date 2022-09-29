Arrest reports for Sept. 11 through Sept. 20
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 11 through Sept. 20.
Alabaster
Sept. 12
-Rachel Michelle Slaughter, 48, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance and forgery – passing forged instrument.
-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 27, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and failure to appear (traffic).
-Jamie Lugene Street Brock, 55, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Karen (Rangel) Sanders, 41, of Alabaster, capias warrant.
Sept. 14
-Rashid Husain, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Rashid Husain, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Rashid Husain, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Rashid Husain, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Ashley Nichole Robinson, 36, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Amber Nicole Holcombe, 36, of Alabaster, distribution of a controlled substance and domestic violence – third degree.
-Jacob Russell Durant, 27, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Justin Steven Roe, 21, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.
Sept. 15
-Darllene Fleming Davis, 62, of Harpersville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Miguel Rasean Norris, 31, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.
-Jordan Aaliyah Agee, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Brandon Ray Hamby, 40, of Double Springs, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Donna McCullar Harris, 58, of Double Springs, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 16
-Madalin Stoican, 24, of Griffin, Ga., local violation (soliciting).
-Alexander Thomas Armuelles, 39, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Brenda Grantham Bailey, 61, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Latanya Michelle Higginbottom, 35, of Camden, larceny/theft – theft pickpocket, less than $500.
-Josue Franscico-Henriquez Pineda, 26, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Yesica Elizabeth Flores-Landaverde, 28 of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Eden Poe Abercrombie, 29, of Penson, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 17
-Brandon Wayne Davidson, 38, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Stacy Marie Davidson, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias warrant.
-Ashley Elaine Obando, 34, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Robert Sanchez Lopez, 19, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sept. 18
-Mateo Martinez Ruiz, 23, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
-Larisa Vasile-Sima, 19, local violation – soliciting.
Helena
Sept. 12
-Robert Alexander Sheffield, 27, domestic violence – third degree.
Sept. 13
-Anthony Robert Shelton, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Mary Bethany Hammond, 33, failing to appear (traffic).
Sept. 14
-Daunte Ice Cave, 21, bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 15
-Jeremy Lane Shaw, 38, immediate reports of accidents.
-Yasmine Niquay Stoudemire, 27, probation violation.
Sept. 18
-Patrick Lynn May, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
Sept. 13
-Peter Michael Petitti, of Alabaster, damaged property – CM criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.
Sept. 14
-Ella Kylie Grace Fulps, 18, of Sterrett, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 23, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and domestic violence 3rd degree – aggravated.
-Miguel Angel Hernandez Martinez, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Sept. 15
-Raleigh Earl Brown, 51, of North Little Road, Ark., larceny/theft – theft – from banking institution and obstructing police – CI using false name.
-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 36, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Tannisha Yvette Allen, 34, of Montevallo, public peave – DC disorderly conduct.
Sept. 17
-Charles W. Padgett, 67, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (other) and property damage.
Sept. 18
-Sam Douglas Brooks, 53, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Sept. 19
-Curtis Julius McKitchen, of Maylene, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Ly’Tavious Keyonce Harris, 19, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Enrique Chavez, 38, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
Sept. 20
-Justin Wayne Holsomback, 29, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Pelham
Sept. 11
-Robert Steffens, 36, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Sept. 12
-Samantha Arrowood, 28, of Oxford, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Aniya Thomas, 21, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Joseph Waid, 28, of Pelham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft).
Sept. 13
-Adam Butts, 41, of Springville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Shantrice Smith, 41, of Tarrant, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
Sept. 14
-Jose Almazan Olvera, 62, of Hoover, traffic – fail stop sign.
-William Holland, 37, of Warrior, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Sept. 15
-Chase Giler, 33, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Andriquez Mosley, 37, of Birmingham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
Sept. 16
-Efrain Roque Cruz, 29, of Gardendale, traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Millard Downey, 34, of Thorsby, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.