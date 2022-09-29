Arrest reports for Sept. 11 through Sept. 20

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 11 through Sept. 20.

Alabaster

Sept. 12

-Rachel Michelle Slaughter, 48, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance and forgery – passing forged instrument.

-Hayley Alexandra Brock, 27, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and failure to appear (traffic).

-Jamie Lugene Street Brock, 55, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Karen (Rangel) Sanders, 41, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

Sept. 14

-Rashid Husain, 53, of Calera, larceny/theft -theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ashley Nichole Robinson, 36, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Amber Nicole Holcombe, 36, of Alabaster, distribution of a controlled substance and domestic violence – third degree.

-Jacob Russell Durant, 27, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Justin Steven Roe, 21, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.

Sept. 15

-Darllene Fleming Davis, 62, of Harpersville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Miguel Rasean Norris, 31, of Alabaster, disorderly conduct.

-Jordan Aaliyah Agee, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Brandon Ray Hamby, 40, of Double Springs, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Donna McCullar Harris, 58, of Double Springs, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 16

-Madalin Stoican, 24, of Griffin, Ga., local violation (soliciting).

-Alexander Thomas Armuelles, 39, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Brenda Grantham Bailey, 61, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Latanya Michelle Higginbottom, 35, of Camden, larceny/theft – theft pickpocket, less than $500.

-Josue Franscico-Henriquez Pineda, 26, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Yesica Elizabeth Flores-Landaverde, 28 of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Eden Poe Abercrombie, 29, of Penson, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 17

-Brandon Wayne Davidson, 38, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Stacy Marie Davidson, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias warrant.

-Ashley Elaine Obando, 34, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Robert Sanchez Lopez, 19, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol, attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.

Sept. 18

-Mateo Martinez Ruiz, 23, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

-Larisa Vasile-Sima, 19, local violation – soliciting.

Helena

Sept. 12

-Robert Alexander Sheffield, 27, domestic violence – third degree.

Sept. 13

-Anthony Robert Shelton, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Mary Bethany Hammond, 33, failing to appear (traffic).

Sept. 14

-Daunte Ice Cave, 21, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 15

-Jeremy Lane Shaw, 38, immediate reports of accidents.

-Yasmine Niquay Stoudemire, 27, probation violation.

Sept. 18

-Patrick Lynn May, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

Sept. 13

-Peter Michael Petitti, of Alabaster, damaged property – CM criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Sept. 14

-Ella Kylie Grace Fulps, 18, of Sterrett, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Jarrod Andrew Lowery, 23, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree and domestic violence 3rd degree – aggravated.

-Miguel Angel Hernandez Martinez, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 15

-Raleigh Earl Brown, 51, of North Little Road, Ark., larceny/theft – theft – from banking institution and obstructing police – CI using false name.

-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 36, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Tannisha Yvette Allen, 34, of Montevallo, public peave – DC disorderly conduct.

Sept. 17

-Charles W. Padgett, 67, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (other) and property damage.

Sept. 18

-Sam Douglas Brooks, 53, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Sept. 19

-Curtis Julius McKitchen, of Maylene, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Ly’Tavious Keyonce Harris, 19, of Birmingham, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Enrique Chavez, 38, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Sept. 20

-Justin Wayne Holsomback, 29, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Pelham

Sept. 11

-Robert Steffens, 36, of Hoover, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 12

-Samantha Arrowood, 28, of Oxford, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Aniya Thomas, 21, of Hoover, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Joseph Waid, 28, of Pelham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft).

Sept. 13

-Adam Butts, 41, of Springville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Shantrice Smith, 41, of Tarrant, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

Sept. 14

-Jose Almazan Olvera, 62, of Hoover, traffic – fail stop sign.

-William Holland, 37, of Warrior, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree.

Sept. 15

-Chase Giler, 33, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Andriquez Mosley, 37, of Birmingham, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

Sept. 16

-Efrain Roque Cruz, 29, of Gardendale, traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Millard Downey, 34, of Thorsby, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.