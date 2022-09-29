CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280.

“I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind of a create-your-own Mediterranean, you build the dish to what you want.”

The business offers a variety of ingredients and a customizable rice bowl or pita.

“We got the healthier salad options for the people that go the salad route,” Murphy said. “We cater to the healthier side of people.”

The business is located at Brook Highland Plaza where Zoës Kitchen was formerly located.

“I think we’re (in) an awesome location,” Murphy said. “I think we’re in a really ideal place for the kind of food we serve.”

The business is growing and has begun expanding to Alabama. CAVA at Brook Highland marks the second restaurant to open in Alabama following the opening of another location one week prior in Montgomery.

“We’re very trendy on the West Coast,” Murphy said. “We want to bring that to the East Coast.”

He gave his perspective on a quality he hopes to offer with the business.

“Customer service beyond all I think, that’s something a lot of places are missing these days,” Murphy said. “So, with me at the helm, that’s the number one thing I’m pushing.”

CAVA also had the opportunity to host Brook Highland Community Day.

CAVA partnered with the local nonprofit, Magic City Harvest, a perishable food recovery program of the greater Birmingham area.

CAVA’s business hours at the Brook Highland location are daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those interested in learning more about CAVA can visit its website at Cava.com.