Land transactions for July 29 through Aug. 2

The following land transactions occurred between July 29 and Aug. 2.

July 29

-Richard Griffin to Edward K. Cagle, for $471,000, for Lot 64 in Wild Timber Phase 2 Final Plat.

-VM Pronto LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $282,216.65, for Lot 3-63 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Mark L. Whitehead to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $444,129.60, for Lot 357 in Brook Highland 7th Sector.

-Billy Joe Pickett to Thomas Henry, for $82,500, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Gustavo Londono, for $438,740, for Lot 14 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Daniel Drury Powell to Lakristin G. McLeod, for $455,000, for Lot 78 in Hillsboro Phase I 2nd Amended Map.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Aaron England, for $462,500, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Benjamin Nichols Dennis to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $353,000, for Lot 404 in Old Cahaba Oakwood Sector Amended Map.

-Marilyn C. Spacht to Raymond E. Kell, for $381,770, for Lot 46 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Final Record Plat.

-Blake E. Wilder to Julian Robinson, for $220,000, for Lot 131 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to William D. McGough, for $953,400, for Lot 1512 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Michael Lance Lockridge to FKH SFR L LP, for $449,500, for Lot 706 in Forest Parks 7th Sector.

-Jeffery B. Lucas to Alfred Kimani, for $185,000, for Lot 289 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Edward H. Powers to Edward H. Powers, for $10,000, for Lot 135 in Hayesbury Phase 1.

-Edward H. Powers to Edward H. Powers, for $10,000, for Lot 2 in Hunters Addition to Riverchase.

-Edward H. Powers to Edward H. Powers, for $10,000, for Lot 14 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Edward H. Powers to Edward H. Powers, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Parkview Townhomes Phase No. 1 Corrected.

-Duane W. Connell to Duane W. Connell, for $10,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Ralph Carrigan to Jerry Steven Moore, for $899,900, for Lot 2203 in Brook Highland 22nd Sector.

-David L. Martinez to Balan Chidambaram, for $680,000, for Lot 87 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Leah B. Leaf to Kelli L. Jordan, for $1,060,000, for Lot 29 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase 1.

-Staci Leigh Ragsdale to Hayden Ragsdale Dickison, for $214,300, for Lot 110 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Michael W. Meeks to Myrtle Ann Collins Family Trust, for $499,000, for Lot 70 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lot 70.

-Steven M. Ducic to William A. Weidler, for $730,000, for Lot 42 in Brock Point Phase 2A.

-ABACA Holdings LLC to Riverrock Capital Management LLC, for $525,000, for Lot 4-17 in Mt Laurel Phase I Final Plat.

-Todd M. Murphy to Dennis E. Stephens, for $527,500, for Lot 60 in Beaumont Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Alphus V. Marlow to Thomas B. Birkenfeld, for $350,000, for Lot 138 in Weatherly Chander Sector 16.

-Thomas F. Huey to Katherine Allyse Coats, for $250,000, for Lot 10 in Navajo Hills 6th Sector.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Cory B. Seidl, for $517,744, for Lot B-57 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chad R. Seales, for $555,160, for Lot B-91 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Shane Robert Powell, for $517,556, for Lot B-89 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Tommie L. Cadle Morrison to Tommie L. Cadle Morrison, for $167,170, for Lot 1 in J.H. Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Shawn W. Myers to Kelby Austin Jennings, for $75,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Tekela T. Wimberly to Quanecia Natai Richardson, for $212,000, for Lot 55 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 3.

-Lawanda D. Baker to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 213 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase II.

-Michael Scott Price to Thomas H. Forshaw, for $465,000, for Lot 23 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 22 and 23 Final Record Plat.

-Gayle D. Watts to Mary A. McLaughlin, for $535,000, for Lot 36 in Camp Branch Estates Second Addition.

-Robert Lee Wise to Gerardo Arbey Ramirez, for $381,000, for Lot 303 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Third Sector.

-Lamar Pearce to Eugene Earl Rogers, for $290,000, for Lot 54 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

-Steven D. Benton to FKH SFR L LP, for $211,000, for Lot 74 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Wilma Gale Morris Davis to Wilma Gale Davis, for $22,215, for Lots 34 and 35 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-Andres Sanchez to Linda Cave, for $67,500, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Estates Third Sector.

Aug. 1

-Tracie J. Blackmon to FKH SFR L LP, for $385,000, for Lot 36 in Polo Crossings Sector IV.

-Kellie King Peavy to FKH SFR L LP, for $317,500, for Lot 58 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Jack S. Shields to Janet L. Lucas, for $426,000, for Lot 1324 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Thomas Wayne Spencer to Carpri Rebecca Ogren, for $215,000, for Lot 46 in Scottsdale.

-T. K. Smith to Daniel Nicholas Smith, for $239,000, for Lot 2 in Park Forest 5th Sector.

-Antonio M. London to Melinda Dyson, for $418,000, for Lot 39 in Oak Forest.

-Linda H. Simone to Sara Simone Dollins, for $141,310, for Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Lathams Addition to Montevallo.

-Robert George McCluney to Jack George Sigafus, for $620,000, for Lot 40 in Rushing Parc Sector 2 Amended Map.

-Alberto L. Neto to William Bryan Stuart, for $295,000, for Lot 22 in Waterstone Phase 5.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Haley Lauren Forbus, for $236,000, for Lot 268 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Richard Sturm to Julia Nelson, for $418,000, for Lot 16 in Quail Run Phase III.

-Barbara W. McLester to Dale New, for $81,230, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, range 1 West.

-David Eugene Meddick to Joel Hendershot, for $368,900, for Lot 19 in Panther Ridge.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Western Properties LLC, for $316,900, for Lot 171 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Connie Gruber to David Eugene Meddick, for $410,250, for Lot 7 in Chestnut Glenn.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,256,799.84, for Lots 1301, 1302, 1303, 1304, 1305, 1306, 1307, 1308, 1309, 1310, 1311, 1312, 1353, 1362, 1363, 1364, 1365, 1366 and 1367 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Melkeshun King, for $330,900, for Lot 121 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Kerri M. Keith to Doug Golden, for $380,000, for Lot 8 in Inverness Green.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Craig Golden, for $394,100, for Lot 1326 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Ashley Stacey to Esther R. Quinn, for $275,000, for Lot 37 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Mockingbird Hill LLC to CJM Enterprises LLC, for $178,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Cheney P. Lawler to Adam C. Patterson, for $590,000, for Lot 2 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mia Mothershed, for $425,480, for Lot 356 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 1325 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kelvin Davis, for $368,290, for Lot 354 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Winston Nwanne, for $456,700, for Lot 17 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Kendall Lowery to Micah B. Robbins, for $255,000, for Lot 362 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Shanna Young to Angelina Serrano, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Cottages of Saratoga Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Brandon A. Kennedy to Ironclad Properties LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 73 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-Melvin Jordan to Arthur L. Canady, for $351,000, for Lot 37 in Countryside at Chelsea Second Sector.

-William Douglas Armstrong to William Douglas Armstrong, for $230,400, for Lot 300 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.

-James P. Cather to Alan C. Fuller, for $525,000, for Lot 37 in Shoal Creek Resurvey of Lots 29, 20, 31, 36 and 37.

-Michael D. Lewis to Justin Law, for $300,000, for Lot 15 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Tracy Hosey Gilliom to James Dean Hosey, for $202,570, for property in Section 20, Township 22, Range 1 West.

-Glenn Investments Sterrett LLC to Elizabeth Ponder, for $221,000, for Lot 580 in Forest Lakes 10th Sector.

-ARVM 5 LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, for $268,195.32, for Lot 190 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-John W. Griffith to Griffith Family Properties LLC, for $118,400, for Lot 6 in Lymans Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

Aug. 2

-Charles W. Compton to Jessy Yudith Leon Juarez, for $240,000, for Lot 1 in Compton Family Acres.

-John H. Pierce to Mallory Rhodes, for $769,999, for Lot 105 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase I.

-Katrina F. Davis to Sara Runner, for $289,900, for Lot 33 in Nottingham Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Daniel James Martin to Shirley A. Martin, for $219,100, for Lot 19 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Shirley A. Martin to Patsy Turner Depp, for $315,000, for Lot 19 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Robin Y. Jacobsen to Opendoor Property C LLC, for $280,800, for Lot 129 in Autumn Ridge Second Sector.

-Christopher W. Plunkett to David Baggett, for $255,000, for Lot 16 in Bermuda Hills 2nd Sector 4th Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Linda Bimbo, for $373,490, for Lot 355 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Terri S. Yearty to Mark Nguyen, for $45,000, for Lot 2 in Yeartys Survey.

-Wade Joiner to Jennifer A. Heard, for $320,000, for Lot 106 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Thornton Dunnavant Valley Holdings LLC to Dunnavant Valley Chevron LLC, for $2,100,000, for Lot C5-A in Dunnavant Square Commercial Subdivision.

-Riverchase Hospitality LLC to Sanjay Patel, for $7,200,000, for Lot 1 in Hunter & Associates Addition to Riverchase.

-Sanjay Patel to Vaishno Devi LLC, for $7,200,000, for Lot 1 in Hunter & Associates Addition to Riverchase.

-Pamela Burgess Parker to Charles Greer, for $425,000, for Lot 39 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Edward Alan Lowery to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $329,000, for Lot 25 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 2nd Phase of 1st Sector.

-Carolyn L. Drew to David Lashley, for $580,000, for Lot 2209 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase I.

-Madison McGuire to Jesse Walter Brasher, for $310,000, for Lot 10 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Lucina Aceves to Edgar Flores, for xxx, for Lots 4 and 5 in Deer Springs Estates Second Addition.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 43 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Justin K. Hughes to Randy L. Bailey, for $388,000, for Lot 640 in Forest Parks 6th Sector 2nd Phase.

-280 Properties LLC to H. Chelsea Property LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 8A1-2 in Chelsea Crossroads Sector II Resurvey of Resurvey Lot 8A1.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Vicki McEachern, for $785,495, for Lot 532 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Kaleigh B. Patterson to Christopher M. Pinto, for $355,900, for Lot 51 in Brook Chase Estates Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jonathan Pratt, for $752,285, for Lot 528 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $69,500, for Lot 7-99 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $69,500, for Lot 7-10 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Lorenzo T. Brown, for $534,581, for Lot 723 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Embassy Homes LLC to James A. Wilkes, for $439,844, for Lot 16 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 31 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 36 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Michelle Van Every Hawkins to Eric Devries, for $1,010,000, for Lot 1 in Cherokee Hills.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Ashley E. Gilmore, for $488,000, for Lot 14 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Clinton J. Ancelet to Randall Fearl Phillips, for $531,000, for Lot 260 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Paige R. Phillips to Kenneth Dylan McKee, for $302,000, for Lot 246 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector Addition Resurvey of Lots 245 and 246.

-Sebastien Peter Kidd to William K. Nesmith, for $382,000, for Lot 20 in Belvedere Cove Resurvey No. 1.

-Chris A. Brown to Eric T. Evans, for $724,800, for Lot 31 in Wyngate First Sector Resurvey of Lots 31 and 33 in Block 4.

-Jack G. Criswell to Hung Van Truong, for $156,000, for Lot 8 in Indianwood Terrace.

-Victoria Monique Jackson to Mason Reid Jones, for $272,000, for Lot 132 in Cottages of Stone Haven Second Addition Phase Two.

-Josephus Morrow to James Cheeley, for $306,320, for Lot 18 in Village of Brook Highland.

-John Walter Barth to Clarence J. Lloyd, for $509,000, for Lot 1724 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.

-Arthur Clark to John Walter Barth, for $845,000, for Lot 24 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Dianne W. Taylor to Dustin Paul Smith, for $415,000, for Lot 48 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Parks Neighborhood Phase Six.

-Kerry L. Kelley to Phuong Anh Ngoc Luong, for $700,000, for Lot 23 in South Lake Cove.

-Andrew Tipton to Kelsey Q. Allison, for $389,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Reynolds Addition to the Town of Montevallo.

-Rodger D. Isbell to Rodger D. Isbell, for $49,280, for Lot 4 in Isbell Estates.

-Rodger D. Isbell to Rodger D. Isbell, for $78,800, for Lot 5 in Isbell Estates.