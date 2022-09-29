Municipal police reports for Aug. 12 through Sept. 20

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 12 through Sept. 20.

Alabaster

Sept. 12

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1200 Block of Sequoia Circle (residence/home).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (department/discount store). Stolen was a Wells Fargo credit/debit card valued at $0.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farm (residence/home). Recovered was a $100 U.S. currency U.S. bills, 6.86 grams of other drugs, 0.86 grams of other narcotics and 1.34 grams of cocaine.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $286.34.

-Capias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

Sept. 13

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Wagon Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen were two checks valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Glock 22 40 cal valued at $600.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Timber Ridge Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000.

Sept. 14

-Information only from the 20 Block of 10th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NE (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $4,000.

-Distribution of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 10 Block of South Forty Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9100 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was money and a wallet with driver’s license and SOC card valued at $720.

Sept. 15

-Information only from the 100 Block of Cedar Grove Parkway (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Kentwood Trail Circle (residence/home). Stolen was merchandise, money/debit card and drugs/narcotics valued at $10,201.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $491.20.

-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store). Recovered was firearms valued at $1.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Falling Waters Lane (residence/home).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from South Colonial Parkway and South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles rear drivers side quarter panel of a white Honda HRV valued at $100.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Regent Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a driveway valued at $200.

-Disorderly conduct from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (department/discount store).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 5th Court SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.47.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $386.01.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $149.23.

Sept. 16

-Local violation – soliciting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station).

-Information only from Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $175.45.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $89.01.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $55.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $149.29.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $155.20.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle.

Sept. 17

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $126.86.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive.

-Property damage from South Colonial Promenade. Damaged was automobiles valued at $2.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $311.79.

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Napolean Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Kent Dairy Road and Buck Creek Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; black Dodge Journey valued at $1.

Sept. 18

-Possession of a controlled substance and giving false identification law enforcement officer from the 700 Block of U.S. 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, cocaine.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (residence/home).

-Local violation – soliciting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW.

Sept. 19

-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $262.70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $159.50.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $119.48.

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1300 Block of Hillwood Drive. Damaged were structures and automobiles valued at $2,000.

Helena

Aug. 12

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 9500 Block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1400 Block of Belmont Lane.

Sept. 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2300 Block of Highway 95.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Valleydale Road at Inverness Highlands.

-Trespass warning from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 1900 Block of Highway 58.

-Miscellaneous from Helena.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 140 Block of Hickory Point Drive.

Sept. 14

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Laurel Roods Drive.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 1400 Block of Timber Circle.

-Harassing communications from the 8000 Block of Wynwood Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 Block of Bentmoor Way.

Sept. 15

-Immediate reports of accidents from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.

-Harassment from the 9300 Block of Brookforest Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Augusta Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 5600 Block of Helena Road.

Sept. 16

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 240 Block of Chadwick Lane.

Sept. 17

-Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence combined substance and property damage from the 6700 Block of Highway 17.

-Harassment from the 4900 Block of Highway 17.

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.

Sept. 18

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Wynwood Lane at Rockhampton Circle.

-Dog violation (dog bite) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Independence Drive at County Road 58.

Montevallo

Sept. 13

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1700 Block of Ashville Road (residence/home). Damaged was a 2006 Jeep Commander passenger side window valued at $300.

Sept. 14

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Salem Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged were two rear tires flattened valued at $200.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

Sept. 15

-Found property from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from banking institution and obstructing police – CI using false name/identity from Main Street (bank). Stolen was personal information valued at $0.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Caroline Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Sept. 16

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 25 (convenient store).

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Island Street (field/woods).

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less from Ashville Road (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $100.

Sept. 17

-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Carry-On Trailer Corporation 6×10 open trailer and a Carry-On Trailer Corporation 5×8 open trailer valued at $400.

-Information only from Alabama 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was the passenger side front bumper of a Kia and the back bumper of a Honda valued at $650.

Sept. 19

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous from Highway 25 (restaurant).

-Public order crimes – CL criminal littering from Highway 25 (construction).

Sept. 20

-Stolen property – SP buying/receiving stolen property from West Street (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama license plate valued at $1.

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Clover Lane (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.50 grams valued at $10.

-Property damage from Falcon Way (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2014 Toyota Camry valued at $500.

Pelham

Sept. 11

-Recovered vehicle from the 200 Block of Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an ATV valued at $8,000.

Sept. 12

-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Stonehaven Trace (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $27,000.

Sept. 13

-Fraud from the 20 Block of Fox Hound Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $50,500.

-Leaving the scene from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $508.

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Sept. 16

-Found property from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building).

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol and cash valued at $925.

Sept. 17

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $500.