Municipal police reports for Aug. 12 through Sept. 20
Published 4:12 pm Thursday, September 29, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 12 through Sept. 20.
Alabaster
Sept. 12
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1500 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).
-Information only from the 1200 Block of Sequoia Circle (residence/home).
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 100 Block of Lake Forest Way (department/discount store). Stolen was a Wells Fargo credit/debit card valued at $0.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farm (residence/home). Recovered was a $100 U.S. currency U.S. bills, 6.86 grams of other drugs, 0.86 grams of other narcotics and 1.34 grams of cocaine.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted merchandise valued at $286.34.
-Capias warrant from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
Sept. 13
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 Block of Wagon Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital). Stolen were two checks valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home). Stolen was a Glock 22 40 cal valued at $600.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Timber Ridge Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a mailbox valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous tools valued at $1,000.
Sept. 14
-Information only from the 20 Block of 10th Avenue SE (residence/home).
-Information only from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue NE (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $4,000.
-Distribution of a controlled substance from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.
-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 10 Block of South Forty Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9100 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was money and a wallet with driver’s license and SOC card valued at $720.
Sept. 15
-Information only from the 100 Block of Cedar Grove Parkway (residence/home).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Kentwood Trail Circle (residence/home). Stolen was merchandise, money/debit card and drugs/narcotics valued at $10,201.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $491.20.
-Found property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store). Recovered was firearms valued at $1.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Falling Waters Lane (residence/home).
-Leaving the scene of an accident from South Colonial Parkway and South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles rear drivers side quarter panel of a white Honda HRV valued at $100.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Regent Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a driveway valued at $200.
-Disorderly conduct from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (department/discount store).
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 5th Court SW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.47.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $386.01.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $149.23.
Sept. 16
-Local violation – soliciting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station).
-Information only from Weatherly Club Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $175.45.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $89.01.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $55.96.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $149.29.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $155.20.
-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle.
Sept. 17
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $126.86.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Animal complaint from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive.
-Property damage from South Colonial Promenade. Damaged was automobiles valued at $2.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $311.79.
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Napolean Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Kent Dairy Road and Buck Creek Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; black Dodge Journey valued at $1.
Sept. 18
-Possession of a controlled substance and giving false identification law enforcement officer from the 700 Block of U.S. 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was drugs/narcotics, cocaine.
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).
-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (residence/home).
-Local violation – soliciting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of 8th Street SW.
Sept. 19
-Information only from the 1800 Block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (convenience store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $262.70.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $159.50.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $119.48.
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store).
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1300 Block of Hillwood Drive. Damaged were structures and automobiles valued at $2,000.
Helena
Aug. 12
-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 9500 Block of Brook Forest Circle.
-Domestic violence third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 1400 Block of Belmont Lane.
Sept. 13
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2300 Block of Highway 95.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Valleydale Road at Inverness Highlands.
-Trespass warning from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West, Maylene.
-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 1900 Block of Highway 58.
-Miscellaneous from Helena.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 140 Block of Hickory Point Drive.
Sept. 14
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Laurel Roods Drive.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 1400 Block of Timber Circle.
-Harassing communications from the 8000 Block of Wynwood Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 400 Block of Bentmoor Way.
Sept. 15
-Immediate reports of accidents from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.
-Harassment from the 9300 Block of Brookforest Circle.
-Miscellaneous from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52.
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 100 Block of Augusta Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 5600 Block of Helena Road.
Sept. 16
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 240 Block of Chadwick Lane.
Sept. 17
-Possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence combined substance and property damage from the 6700 Block of Highway 17.
-Harassment from the 4900 Block of Highway 17.
-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of Native Dancer Drive.
Sept. 18
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Wynwood Lane at Rockhampton Circle.
-Dog violation (dog bite) from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Independence Drive at County Road 58.
Montevallo
Sept. 13
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 1700 Block of Ashville Road (residence/home). Damaged was a 2006 Jeep Commander passenger side window valued at $300.
Sept. 14
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Salem Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged were two rear tires flattened valued at $200.
-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).
Sept. 15
-Found property from Highway 25 (service/gas station).
-Larceny/theft – theft – from banking institution and obstructing police – CI using false name/identity from Main Street (bank). Stolen was personal information valued at $0.
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Caroline Drive (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Sept. 16
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 25 (convenient store).
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Island Street (field/woods).
-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft, $500 or less from Ashville Road (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $100.
Sept. 17
-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a Carry-On Trailer Corporation 6×10 open trailer and a Carry-On Trailer Corporation 5×8 open trailer valued at $400.
-Information only from Alabama 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was the passenger side front bumper of a Kia and the back bumper of a Honda valued at $650.
Sept. 19
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous from Highway 25 (restaurant).
-Public order crimes – CL criminal littering from Highway 25 (construction).
Sept. 20
-Stolen property – SP buying/receiving stolen property from West Street (highway/street). Recovered was an Alabama license plate valued at $1.
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Clover Lane (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.50 grams valued at $10.
-Property damage from Falcon Way (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2014 Toyota Camry valued at $500.
Pelham
Sept. 11
-Recovered vehicle from the 200 Block of Interstate 65 North (highway/road/alley). Recovered was an ATV valued at $8,000.
Sept. 12
-Identity theft from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
-Fraud from the 200 Block of Stonehaven Trace (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $27,000.
Sept. 13
-Fraud from the 20 Block of Fox Hound Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $50,500.
-Leaving the scene from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $508.
-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
Sept. 16
-Found property from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (commercial/office building).
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol and cash valued at $925.
Sept. 17
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a gun valued at $500.