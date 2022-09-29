Pelham fought for a 3-2 victory in the final set

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – It was a neck and neck set for Pelham Tuesday, Sept. 27, as the Panthers faced John Carroll Catholic. Pelham pulled off a win in the close match by defeating John Carroll Catholic in the final set, concluding the five-set match with a 3-2 victory.

The Panthers pulled off a close win in the first set, managing to beat their opponent by a two-point lead. Pelham won the set 25-23. However, John Carroll Catholic made the match more difficult for the Panthers in the second set.

John Carroll Catholic held a significant lead over Pelham by the end of the second. The Panthers lost the second set less than 10-points behind John Carroll Catholic. The Panthers fell in the second set 25-17.

Pelham came back strong in the third set, as they were now the team to hold a significant lead to end the set. The Panthers concluded their third set victory 25-16.

When it appeared as though Pelham would have secured their latest victory by the end of the fourth set, John Carroll Catholic beat the Panthers in a tight win 30-28.

As Pelham entered the fifth and final set of the match, John Carroll Catholic and the Panthers were tied 2-2. Pelham managed to maintain a lead after a difficult fourth set during the final set, winning the fifth set and match 15-10 and 3-2.

Camryn Mcminn led Pelham with 16 kills and four aces against John Carroll Catholic. Averi Smith trailed behind Mcminn with 14 kills and three aces.

Caley Peterson totaled two solo blocks and Mcminn trailed behind Peterson with a single solo block.

Emma Studdard totaled the highest number of digs for the Panthers, Studdard totaling 22 digs in the five-set match. Smith had 20 digs and Mcminn totaled 18 digs.

Kylee Hester led Pelham with 23 assists and Studdard totaled the highest number of receptions, Studdard had 33 receptions.

Pelham hosts Helena at home on Thursday, Sept. 29 in their latest region rivalry match.