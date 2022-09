Restaurant scores for August

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from August 1-31:

Food Service Establishment

-A & F Foodmart; 1042 Highway 31 South, Saginaw; 8/23/22; 87.

-Habaneros Mexican Grill; 16054 Highway 280, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 88.

-Mt Fuji Seafood Steakhouse; 120 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 8/31/22; 88.

-Sonic Drive In; 64 Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea; 8/10/22; 90.

-Zaxby’s; 102 Limestone Parkway, Calera; 8/9/22; 90.

-Captain D’s #3753; 420 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 8/18/22; 91.

-Subway #21818; 100 Chelsea Corner Way, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 91.

-Jack’s #225; 1032 North Main Street, Montevallo; 8/23/22; 91.

-Jack’s #226; 207 West College Street, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 91.

-Spring Creek Grocery; 4634 Highway 71, Shelby; 8/29/22; 91.

-Dairy Queen; 5295 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 8/31/22; 92.

-Pic N’ Sav Market #244; 4563 Highway 25, Montevallo; 8/3/22; 92.

-Hunan Cuisine; 5510 Highway 280 South Suite 11, Birmingham; 8/31/22; 92.

-Piggly Wiggly Deli (Baker Foods); 211 West College Street, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 92.

-Zapata’s; 2005 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 8/19/22; 93.

-Piggly Wiggly Market (Baker Foods); 211 West College Street, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 93.

-Subway of Calera #2; 4601 Highway 31, Calera; 8/9/22; 93.

-Joseph’s Table; 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea; 8/16/22; 93.

-Tin Top BBQ; 212 Old Highway 25 West, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 93.

-Zapopans Mexican Restaurante, Inc.; 45 Beverly Drive, Calera; 8/9/22; 93.

-Sol Azteca II; 807 1st Street, North, Alabaster; 8/18/22; 94.

-Jack’s #176; 113 Highway 280 East, Harpersville; 8/29/22; 94.

-Subway; 720 Highway 87, Calera; 8/26/22; 94.

-Taco Bell #029134; 430 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 8/29/22; 94.

-Full Moon BBQ; 470 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 8/29/22; 94.

-Pizza Hut #4414; 136 C Calera Marketplace, Calera; 8/8/22; 94.

-Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar; 89 Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea; 8/10/22; 94.

-Taco Bell #033445; 915 Main Street, Montevallo; 8/26/22; 94.

-Sunrise Donuts; 1141 Ashville Road, Montevallo; 8/17/22; 94.

-McDonald’s #6652; 1499 First Street North, Alabaster; 8/1/22; 95.

-Cafe Trentuno; 3018 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/17/22; 95.

-Pizza Hut #4048; 750 Main Street, Montevallo; 8/26/22; 95.

-Ragtime Cafe, Inc; 2080 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 8/19/22; 95.

-Winn Dixie #0509 Deli; 150 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 95.

-Kentucky Fried Chicken; 630 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 8/2/22; 95.

-McDonald’s – 280 7969; 4625 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 8/31/22; 95.

-Highway 119 Chevron; 7645 Highway 119, Alabaster; 8/8/22; 95.

-Dairy Queen; 16857 Highway 280, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 95.

-Zaxby’s; 30 Coalmont Road, Helena; 8/4/22; 95.

-Little Caesar’s #2724222; 21195 Highway 25, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 95.

-The Crossings at Riverchase; 2171 Parkway Lake Drive, Hoover; 8/23/22; 95.

-Milo’s Hamburgers; 2020 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/29/22; 96.

-Davis Drug Co.; 111 South Main Street, Columbiana; 8/29/22; 96.

-Winn Dixie #0509 Market; 150 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 96.

-Mikey’s Grill; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 8/16/22; 96.

-Pizza Hut #1124; 411 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 8/11/22; 96.

-Chick-fil-A at Greystone; 5375 Highway 280, Birmingham; 8/31/22; 96.

-Taqueria Garibaldi’s Mexican Restaurant; 3550 B Pelham Parkway South, Pelham; 8/18/22; 96.

-Jack’s Family Restaurants #265; 100 Highway 87, Calera; 8/23/22; 96.

-Publix #882 Bakery; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 8/31/22; 97.

-Pelham Marathon/Sneaky Pete’s; 2260 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/15/22; 97.

-Oak Mountain Lanes; 300 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 8/5/22; 97.

-Edgar’s; 499 Southgate Drive, Pelham; 8/8/22; 97.

-Pizza Hut #1123; 495 Helena Market Place, Helena; 8/19/22; 97.

-Publix #1370 Meat Market; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 97.

-Publix #1370 Deli; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 97.

-Panda Express #2784; 101 Resource Center Park, Birmingham; 8/31/22; 97.

-Oak Mountain Brewing Company, LLC; 110 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 8/24/22; 97.

-Country Store, Vrajshree LLC; 8044 Highway 115, Montevallo; 8/19/22; 97.

-McAlisters Deli #1032; 152 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 8/5/22; 98.

-McDonald’s #22308; 7210 Wyndham Parkway, Helena; 8/4/22; 98.

-Raceway #6818; 3314 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/15/22; 98.

-Publix #841 Meat Market; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/25/22; 98.

-Winn Dixie #0509 Bakery; 150 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 98.

-Winn Dixie #0509 Seafood; 150 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 98.

-C & K Catering; 744 Highway 87, Calera; 8/25/22; 98.

-Firehouse Subs; 5269 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 8/24/22; 98.

-Whataburger #927; 1101 1st Street South, Alabaster; 8/18/22; 98.

-Bevelle Family Cafe; 3548 Highway 31, Pelham; 8/5/22; 98.

-Publix #1370 Bakery; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 98.

-Tee’s Cakes and Pastries; 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea; 8/10/22; 98.

-All Original Pizzeria/AOP LLC; 215 Helena Market Place, Helena; 8/19/22; 98.

-Las Mesas Mexican Grill; 291 Supercenter Drive A-3, Calera; 8/29/22; 98.

-Taco Bell #036502; 218 West College Street, Columbiana; 8/29/22; 98.

-Publix #841 Deli; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/25/22; 99.

-Penhale Park Concession Stand; Highway 58, P.O. Box 61, Helena; 8/17/22; 99.

-Happy China; 4524 Southlake Parkway, Hoover; 8/9/22; 99.

-Publix #882 Deli; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 8/31/22; 99.

-Corbin Farms Winery; 800 Highway 87, Calera; 8/4/22; 99.

-Wal-Mart #4330 Deli; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 8/11/22; 99.

-Yan Express; 1948 Highway 31 South, Birmingham; 8/3/22; 99.

-UNI Country Mart (dba Citgo Food Mart); 13861 Highway 17, Montevallo; 8/26/22; 99.

-Milos Hamburger; 1103 1st Street North, Alabaster; 8/18/22; 99.

-31 Nutrition; 100 Hampton Drive Suite F, Calera; 8/16/22; 99.

-AFC Sushi @ Public #841; 1944 Montgomery Highway South, Hoover; 8/25/22; 100.

-Publix #841 Bakery; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/25/22; 100.

-Publix #841 Seafood Market; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/25/22; 100.

-Publix #882 Meat Market; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 8/31/22; 100.

-Helena Sports Complex Baseball Concessions; 100 Sports Complex Drive, Helena; 8/17/22; 100.

-Wal-Mart #4330 Bakery; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 8/11/22; 100.

-Publix #1370 Seafood Market; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 100.

-Rickey J’s Bakery, Inc.; 4647B U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 8/10/22; 100.

-Dunkin Donuts – 280; 5413 Highway 280 Suite 100, Hoover; 8/2/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Pic N’ Sav #244 Produce; 4563 Highway 25, Montevallo; 8/3/22; 90.

-Adventurer’s Coffee Co. LLC; 20874 Highway 25, Calera; 8/8/22; 90.

-Casper Quick Mart; 49700 Highway 25, Sterrett; 8/29/22; 93.

-American Fuel; 3850 Highway 25, Montevallo; 8/17/22; 93.

-24e Fitness, LLC; 2244-A Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/19/22; 94.

-Piggly Wiggly Produce; 211 West College Street, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 95.

-Buck Creek Coffee, LLC; 2947 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 8/24/22; 95.

-CC Food Mart; 4685 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 8/24/22; 96.

-Calera Chevron; 11431 Highway 25, Calera; 8/9/22; 96.

-51 Country Store; 7447 Highway 51, Sterrett; 8/29/22; 96.

-Circle K $2723807; 8233 Highway 119, Alabaster; 8/8/22; 96.

-Clean Juice Greystone; 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Hoover; 8/2/22; 96.

-Calera Petro; 10380 Highway 25, Calera; 8/9/22; 97.

-Riverchase Exxon; 2030 Old Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/3/22; 97.

-Domino’s; 111 Railroad Avenue #1, Montevallo; 8/16/22; 97.

-Publix #882 Produce; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 8/31/22; 97.

-Brook Highland Shell; 7360 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 8/5/22; 97.

-Circle K #2723817; 701 Key Drive, Birmingham; 8/23/22; 97.

-Domino’s; 5285 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 8/5/22; 97.

-Feel Good/Feel Good Enterprise LLC; 21553 Highway 25, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 97.

-Dunnaway Enterprises, LLC; 104 South Main Street, Columbiana; 8/25/22; 97.

-Winn Dixie #0509 Produce; 150 Chelsea Corners, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 98.

-Raceway #6825; 1999 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/19/22; 98.

-Quick Shop #5; 6950 Cahaba Valley Road, Hoover; 8/17/22; 98.

-Dunkin Donuts (Pelham Donuts LLC); 480 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 8/23/22; 98.

-Calera Senior Center; 15863-A Highway 25, Calera; 8/22/22; 98.

-Columbiana Senior Center; 110 Mildred Street, Columbiana; 8/29/22; 98.

-Jimmy Johns; 634 First Street North, Alabaster; 8/1/22; 98.

-Dunkin Donuts – Helena; 2526 Helena Road, Suite D, Helena; 8/2/22; 98.

-La Quinta Inn & Suites #954; 120 Riverchase Parkway, Birmingham; 8/10/22; 99.

-Sav-Mor Food Outlet Produce; 11028 Highway 25, Calera; 8/29/22; 99.

-Best Western Plus; 800 Corporate Ridge Drive, Birmingham; 8/17/22; 99.

-Ragtime Cafe Down; 2080 Valleydale Road Suite 11, Hoover; 8/19/22; 99.

-Domino’s Pizza; 4527 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 8/16/22; 100.

-Publix #841 Produce; 1944 Montgomery Highway, Hoover; 8/25/22; 100.

-Sleep Inn; 200 Southgate Drive, Pelham; 8/4/22; 100.

-Publix #1370 Produce; 501 Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea; 8/23/22; 100.

-Highway 52 Nutritions; 500 Riverwoods Parkway, Helena; 8/2/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Sav-Mor Food Outlet Market; 11028 Highway 25, Calera; 8/29/22; 96.

-Publix #882 Seafood Market; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 8/31/22; 97.

Mobile Food Service

-Pazzo Big Slice/Cafe Trentuno; 3018 Pelham Parkway Suite 1, Pelham; 8/17/22; 97.

-Pazzo Italian Bistro/Cafe Trentuno; 3018 Pelham Parkway, Suite 1, Pelham; 8/17/22; 98.

-Alabama Educational Foundation; 190 Woodward Drive, Indian Springs; 8/25/22; 100.

-Corn King/Chubbfathers; 1207 First Street North, Alabaster; 8/22/22; 100.

Daycare Food Service

-New Vision Learning Academy; 2383 County Road 95, Helena; 8/29/22; 96.

-Mothers With Care; 296 Yeager Parkway, Pelham; 8/5/22; 96.

-Ready Set Grow Child Development Center; 110 Highway 337, Chelsea; 8/25/22; 98.

-La Petite Academy #7369; 2825 Highway 31 South, Pelham; 8/4/22; 98.

-School for Amazing Kids – Weatherly; 61 Weatherly Club Drive, Alabaster; 8/1/22; 99.

-Ardent Preschool Valleydale; 25 Southlake Lane, Hoover; 8/11/22; 100.

-Heritage Preschool; 450 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 8/5/22; 100.

School Lunchroom – Public

-Calera Middle School; 9178 Highway 22, Montevallo; 8/26/22; 94.

-Calera Intermediate School; 8454 Highway 31 South, Calera; 8/25/22; 95.

-Bumpus Middle School; 6055 Flemings Parkway, Hoover; 8/25/22; 95.

-Montevallo High School; 980 Oak Street, Montevallo; 8/29/22; 97.

-Montevallo Middle School; 235 Sanford Street, Montevallo; 8/29/22; 98.

-Pelham Oaks Elementary School; 220 Highway 33, PElham; 8/29/22; 98.

-Calera High School; 100 Eagle Drive, Calera; 8/25/22; 98.

-Helena Elementary School; 187 Third Street, Helena; 8/24/22; 99.

-Shelby County College and Career Center; 701 Highway 70, Columbiana; 8/29/22; 99.

-Linda Nolen Learning Center; 2280 Highway 25, Pelham; 8/23/22; 99.

-Pelham Ridge Elementary School; 251 Applegate Parkway, Pelham; 8/29/22; 99.

-Creek View Elementary School; 8568 Highway 17, Maylene; 8/25/22; 100.

-Helena Intermediate School; 3500 Highway 52, Helena; 8/24/22; 100.

-Montevallo Elementary School; 171 Jeter Circle, Montevallo; 8/26/22; 100.

-Oak Mountain Elementary School; 5640 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 8/24/22; 100.

-Helena Middle School; 1299 Hillsboro Parkway, Helens; 8/26/22; 100.

-Helena High School; 1310 Hillsboro Parkway, Helena; 8/26/22; 100.

School Lunchroom – Private

-The Grill – Indian Springs School; 190 Woodward Drive, Indian Springs; 8/25/22; 97.

-Briarwood Christian School; 6255 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham; 8/23/22; 100.