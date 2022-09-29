Sheriff’s reports for Aug. 22 through Sept. 9

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 22 through Sept. 9.

Aug. 22

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5200 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham at Inverness Elementary School.

Sept. 3

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing white powder cocaine (0.24 gram) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Madison Lane, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two Taser barbs with wire were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 0 block of Kidd Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A bodysuit valued at $28.94, panty valued at $4, Gv Bee Crois valued at $5.78, Quaker valued at $3.61 and Cap’n Crunch valued at $3.66 were recovered.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Crossbridge Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A birthday party service package valued at $255.02 was stolen.

Sept. 4

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4000 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Duty upon striking unattended vehicle from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 100 block of Hardy Lane, Vincent. A large knife with a silver handle and dirt on the blade was confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle from the 4500 block of Old Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Random cup holder change and a few dollar bills totaling about $10 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Merchandise totaling $24.32 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Griffin Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs. A bottle of Oxybutynin (180 count) valued at $100 was stolen.

Sept. 5

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 1000 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 2.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Camp Creek Road, Cropwell, Alabama.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Doug Baker Boulevard.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from Shelby County 61 and Shelby County 435, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

Sept. 6

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A broken back passenger window on a 2011 Lexus ES 350 was reported.

-Domestic violence, violation of a protection order from the 2500 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Public display of obscene writing from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Hardin Ranch Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the intersection of Highway 52 and Ferrell Drive, Bessemer.

-Forgery from the 4900 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. A total of $9,723.02 was stolen from a Central State Bank account.

-Burglary from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Money in the amount of $118,000 and a safe were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Clairmont Road, Chelsea.

-Animal bite from the 700 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Middle Street at College Drive, Montevallo. Marijuana (35 grams) and a digital scale with marijuana residue were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Items valued at $22.97, $19.97, $9.98 and $9.98 were recovered.

-Incident from the 1100 block of Kingswood Road, Birmingham.

Sept. 7

-Harassment from Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief, harassment from Clear Springs Way, Shelby. Four tires on a 2008 Chevy Equinox were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2005 Chevy Silverado 3500 valued at $4,000 and assorted tools valued at $5,000 were stolen.

-School violation from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 1900 block of Old Montgomery Highway, Birmingham. Fire damage to hood, cabinets, wall and an electrical outlet was reported.

-Harassment from the 42000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 100 block of Breland Street, Wilsonville. A total of $200 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. An iPhone 13 ProMax, Otterbox iPhone case, iPhone 13 ProMax leather case and JBL Harman bluetooth speaker were recovered.

-Criminal mischief from the 4100 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. An Alabama ornamental iron gate, gate motors and gate “brain” sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Glendale Drive, Birmingham. Crypto currency in the amount of $140,000 to $200,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Bear Creek Road at Forest Lakes Parkway, Chelsea. A crystal substance (meth) in a plastic bag (approximately 13.1 grams), digital scales with residue, glass pipe with residue, case containing the above listed items and two capsules containing an unknown substance were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassing communications from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 73, Montevallo. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana (10 grams) in a clear plastic bag was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1000 block of Park View Drive, Chelsea. A disc with photos from the scene was recovered.

-Theft of property from the 4200 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana. A Can Am Outlander 800 four-wheeler valued at $8,000 was stolen.

Sept. 8

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing crystal meth (4.4 grams), plastic bags with residue and a digital scale with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, assault from the 300 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene. A disc containing five photos of domestic violence injuries was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 260, Alabaster.

-Forgery from 21 Longview Industrial Ct. Ste 100, Alabaster. Assorted U.S. currency in the amount of $16,873.18 was stolen.

-Altered mental status from the 4000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. Six rolls of shrink-wrapped Uponor brand Aquapex white “punch and pull” flexible pipe valued at $600 were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Little Turtle Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 170 block of Elliott Lane, Vincent. Tramadol HCL (35 count, 50 milligrams), Alprazolam (73 count, 1 milligram) and various non-controlled substance medications were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Unknown homemade pills inside a Marlboro cigarette pack (13.6 grams with packaging), “Shaman’s Nest” Psilocybin milk chocolate bar (85 grams), marijuana (2.1 grams), vape device with marijuana residue, two smoking pipes with marijuana residue and a grinder with marijuana residue were confiscated.

Sept. 9

-Incident from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A trash can was damaged.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 1900 block of Indian Lake Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Burglary third degree, menacing from the 100 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A door and lock sustained $2,000 in damages, and a Century Arm 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster. A door and lock sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 2200 block of Harris Wright Drive, Birmingham. A total of $895 was transferred from a corporation checking account ao another account.

-Adult sex offender registration with local law enforcement from the 1000 block of Shelby County 311, Shelby.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Waldrop Drive, Columbiana. Four kitchen cabinets, outlets, faucets, power panel, antique bed set, two small tables, wooden desk, Mitsubishi M2 piano organ, stove, fireplace mantel and a late ’80s model Subaru were stolen.

-Incident from Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. General merchandise valued at $85.80 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $76.80 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $58.45 was stolen.

-Dog bite from the 400 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.