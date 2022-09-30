Montevallo offense quiet in 2nd half of loss to Sipsey Valley

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

BUHL – Montevallo let a third-quarter lead slip away in Friday’s 33-14 loss at Sipsey Valley.

Junior receiver Christian Tolbert gave the visitors the lead when he returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a touchdown, but it was all Sipsey Valley from there, as the Bears outscored the Bulldogs 23-0 the rest of the way.

The scoring began with 5:47 on the clock in the first quarter with a 36-yard field by the hosts.

Montevallo got on the board seconds into the second quarter on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Braxton King to Tolbert.

Ben Locks was good on both of his point-after attempts.

Sipsey Valley retook the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run following an interception with about 5 and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter.

After Tolbert’s kickoff return, Sipsey Valley (3-3 overall, 2-2 in region play) scored on a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter.

Then in the fourth quarter, it was the Bears defense coming up big as they recorded a safety with 7:32 left to play and returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown to ice the game.

King completed four passes in eight attempts for 81 yards, and Kemp Swords completed six passes in 14 attempts for 58 yards.

Anthony Martin rushed 26 times for 134 yards.

Tolbert caught three passes for 57 yards, and Jaydien Rutledge had four receptions for 54 yards.

Hunter Lutz paced the Montevallo defense with 10 tackles, and Charlie Adams had eight stops.

Tim Waters recorded three tackles and also recovered a fumble.

Montevallo’s third consecutive loss drops the Bulldogs to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in Class 4A, Region 3.

MHS takes on another region foe in Bibb County at home on Friday, Oct. 7.