Big first half propels Vestavia Hills past Chelsea in region game

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VESTAVIA HILLS – The Chelsea Hornets didn’t have much time to blink before Vestavia Hills had busted open a region battle between the two on Friday, Sept. 30.

The Hornets, who entered to looking to snap a two-game losing streak with their second win of the season, quickly fell into a 21-0 hole in the first 6:30 of the game and never could recover.

Vestavia Hills took advantage of that fast start, seizing the momentum and pulling away for a 52-10 region win to improve3-3 on the season and 2-2 in region play.

The Rebels opened the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown run early on their opening drive of the game, and then, with the 7-0 lead, they were able to quickly tack on another shortly after.

With good field position following a quick stop, Vestavia started at Chelsea’s 35-yard line on its second drive of the game and converted that into seven more points for a 14-0 lead in the first couple of minutes.

Then, on Chelsea’s ensuing drive, it went from bad to worse for the Hornets, as the Rebels blocked a Hornets’ punt to make it 21-0 with 5:30 left in the opening quarter.

Chelsea finally stopped the bleeding with a 35-yard field goal from Jack Seymour on the ensuing drive, which created a 21-3 game going to the second quarter.

The Rebels, however, were just getting started in the first half.

They went on to score early in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-3, which held true through the first six minutes of the quarter.

Vestavia, however, continued a dominant night defensively, which set up the team’s offense for success.

Over the final five minutes of the quarter, the Rebels scored 10 more points to take a 38-3 lead into the halftime break.

They then scored the only touchdown of the third quarter and the first touchdown of the final quarter to extend the lead to 52-3.

With 8:22 left, Emerson Russell was able to score Chelsea’s first-and-only touchdown of the night to create the final score of 52-10.

Chelsea is now 1-6 overall on the season and 1-3 in region play with games let against Spain Park, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville, the final two of which will be on the road.