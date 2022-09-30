Big night from Fegans, defense leads Thompson to top-10 win against Hewitt

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Dramatic endings and late game heroics are becoming a common occurrence at Warrior Stadium and that was no different on Friday, Sept. 30 as Anquon Fegans intercepted a two-point conversion that would’ve sent the game into overtime and iced Thompson’s fifth win in a row to send Hewitt-Trussville home with a 14-12 loss.

It was a special night for Fegans, who was already leading Class 7A in interceptions, but grabbed his fifth and sixth of the season in the victory, including a pick six at the start of the fourth quarter and the two-point stop in the final two minutes to ultimately make the difference.

Thompson’s offense moved the ball early. but a fumble and an interception on two of their first three possessions gave the ball to the Huskies who held possession for more than 16 of the first half’s 24 minutes.

The Huskies used drives of 15 and 11 plays to forage deep into Warrior territory, but Thompson’s defense stiffened each time in the red zone forcing 32- and 22-yard field goals.

Hewitt quarterback Peyton Floyd spear-headed Hewitt’s attack with 12 runs for 61 yards, 78 yards passing and multiple late down conversions in the first half, but he and the Huskies couldn’t find the end zone for the first three quarters of the game.

Still, the Huskies led 6-0 at the halftime break.

Thompson running back AJ Green had 108 total yards of offense before halftime and continued to pour it on throughout the game, helping make a difference in the second half.

His 17- and 25-yard runs got the Warriors out from the shadow of their own end zone and set up Thompson’s only offensive score of the game.

Quarterback Zach Sims fired a deep pass looking for Korbyn Williams and just as the ball was briefly deflected, Williams snagged it in improbable fashion and dashed in for his fifth touchdown of the season to make it 7-6 Thompson.

The Warriors’ defense was hungry and turned the Huskies over three times in the third quarter. A forced fumble turned around a big kickoff recovery that put Hewitt in Warrior territory then Kelby Taylor picked up his first interception on the next possession.

After forcing another punt, it was Fegans’ turn to show out.

He sliced in front of a pass from Floyd along the home sideline and raced 40 yards for the pick six to extend the lead for Thompson to 14-6 with 11:45 to go in the game.

Another stop gave the Warriors the ball at the 46-yard line and a strong drive had the Warriors ready to put the game away.

However, the Huskies held them to a 37-yard field goal attempt that was partially blocked and fell short keeping Hewitt within a score.

With less than six minutes remaining in a must-score situation, the Huskies mounted one last drive. The drive went for 14 plays and shaved four and a half minutes off the clock as Floyd busted his way into the end zone with 1:37 to go.

Forced to go for two to extend the game, Fegans had the answer again as he picked up the fourth second-half turnover for the Thompson defense to cement the win.

Fegans finished with five total tackles and the two interceptions to lead the defense. Thompson totaled 10 tackles for loss with Peter Woods accounting for three of those, including a sack with five total tackles. Seth Hampton and Jake Ivie added seven and six tackles respectively with a tackle for loss each.

Green racked up a career-high 175 yards on the ground on just 15 carries. Michael Dujon added 47 more on six rushes. Sims finished 10-20 for 118 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Williams led the team in receiving with 54 yards on two catches including his touchdown. Deuce Oliver added 30 yards on two grabs.

Thompson will face off with another region opponent next and host the Oak Mountain Eagles. The game will be Thursday, Oct 6 at 7 p.m.