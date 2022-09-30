On Thursday Thompson wears pink

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – The Thompson Warriors ditched their signature red in their match against Homewood for pink. The whole court was adorned in pink from the balloons to the players to the fans in the stands. The Warriors dedicated their game on Thursday, Sept. 29 to breast cancer awareness to kick off the month of October. Thompson dominated Homewood in a 3-0 victory.

“We don’t have an October home match, so we did it on our last match in September,” said Thompson head coach Judy Green about Thompson’s Paint it Pink match. “Each and every one of us knows someone that has either died from breast cancer or is fighting to survive from breast cancer.”

Thompson gained control of the first set early on, the Warriors held a considerable lead throughout most of the set. Homewood was unable to catch up to Thompson for most of the set. The Warriors won the first set in front of the entire student body 25-10.

Homewood came back strong to start the second set, however, Thompson managed to get points onto the scoreboard early on in the second set. The Warriors held a minimum of a four-point lead throughout the set. Homewood did come close to tieing the game 20-20, but Thompson won the second set 25-22 after Katilyn Grant set winning point.

The Warriors secured their win in the final set of the game after a neck-to-neck third set against Homewood’s Patriots. Thompson was able to keep a small lead to the Patriots, leading to Thompson’s latest win. The final set and match concluded with the Warriors winning 25-22.

“It was just a really good complete volleyball match by Thompson,” Green said. “It makes me happy for our girls, we’ve been working so hard just trying to put it all together and keep it together consistently. We’ve had some moments of brilliance, today was one of the most consistent offensive performances that we’ve had.”

Thompson starts the month of October on the road. The Warriors face Helena on Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Helena.