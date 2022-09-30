Six arrested in Alabaster drug search operation

ALABASTER – Six Alabaster residents have been arrested for drug-related crimes after a search warrant operation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed three residential search warrants in Alabaster.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Alabaster Police Department, the Shelby County Tactical Response Unit and the Hoover Police Department Special Reaction Team.

The operation, titled “Tri Again,” concluded with a detailed investigation of the crack cocaine supply and distribution in West Shelby county, which resulted in the warrants.

As a result of the operation, six individuals were arrested alongside assorted pills, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and MDMA. Several firearms were also seized by police.

There are two individuals still at large.

The individuals arrested during the operation are as follows:

Antonio Dewaine Hale, 44, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

D’Andre Lashaun Sowell, 41, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamica Shuntel Lilly, 32, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Walter Lewis Tanniehill, 65, is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Jeffery Lloyd Grant Jr., 32, is charged with eight counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana first and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamarcus Latrell Green, 23, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first.