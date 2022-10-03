21-year-old Alabaster man charged with double homicide

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – An Alabaster man has been arrested and charged for a double homicide that occurred in Hoover.

Police have identified Daxton Elliot Keith, 21, of Alabaster as the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 1 at a residence in the 100 building at The Park at Hoover apartment complex.

Keith was taken into custody on the 9300 block of Highway 119 in Alabaster and is charged with two counts of capital murder with no bond.

He is currently being held in the Hoover City Jail but will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on Monday, Oct. 3.

The victims in the case have been identified as Lauren Anne White, 39, of Hoover, and Blakeley Meachelle Nelson, 24, of Hoover.

Detectives determined that the suspect was an acquaintance of both victims.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615 or to offer a tip to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.