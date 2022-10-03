Alabaster places new Main Street Medical Mile banners along U.S. 31

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster updated new Main Street Medical Mile banners in September, located primarily along Highway 31 surrounding Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

Public information officer Neal Wagner said the city worked with Nelson Printing, also located in Alabaster, to update the banners.

“We appreciate Nelson Printing for working with us to design these updated banners for a district we are very proud to have in our city,” Wagner said.

The Alabaster Main Street Medical Mile stretches along Hwy 31, due to the numerous healthcare professionals and services offered throughout the area.

Councilmember Stacy Rakestraw has been instrumental in championing the Medical Mile for the last several years as a way to promote the dozens of medical-related businesses surrounding that stretch of town.

Wagner said the city has had banners up along the corridor for years, but the previous banners had the city’s old logo on them and were starting to become a little worn.

The new banners are pink and have the city’s new logo with “Main Street Medical Mile” written on them.

The initial Medical Mile banners were placed in the city in 2014 when city leaders at the time established the Medical Mile campaign.

Blue banners were placed on light poles along Hwy 31 reading, “Where high-quality health care and convenience meet.”