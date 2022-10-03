Carol Ann Holsomback, age 72, of Pea Ridge, AL, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, with her family by her side. She was the oldest of ten siblings. Carol Ann graduated from West Blocton High School in 1968. She worked for the telephone company for several years and then in the school lunchroom so she could be close to her children. She was lovingly referred to as Nonna by her grandchildren; Nanny by great nieces and nephews; and Mama Holsomback by the students at school. Many friends and family were recipients of her food, love, and the afghan blankets that Carol Ann enjoyed crocheting throughout the years. She was known for her love of sunflowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Blake, Sr. and Josephine Brunetti Blake; and siblings, Cathy Goggins and James Blake. Surviving family members include her loving husband of 52 years, Donald Neal Holsomback, Sr.; son, Donald Neal Holsomback, Jr. (Denise); daughter, Christina Ann Holsomback Thurman (Michael; and five grandchildren, Margaret Grace, Matthew Paul, Maxwell Joseph, Marykatherine Ann, and Ana Maria. The remaining siblings are Edward Blake, Jr. (Judy), Nellie Nelson (Charles), William Blake, Mary Lynn Morlan (Stan), Johnny Blake, Donald Blake, and Virgil Blake. In addition, Carol Ann was a wonderful aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a devout member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, serving as an eucharistic minister.

Visitation will be held at Rockco Funeral Home, Montevallo on Thursday, 10/6/22 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral will be held at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church Friday, 10/7/22 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. Father Ray Dunmyer will officiate. Private burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Holsomback family.