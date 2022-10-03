Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9.

Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers.

“I call it a custom candle fundraiser for the school,” Reverie Custom Creations owner Rachel Cherry said. “I believe that if it’s your school, you have pride in that, and so I create the labels with their permission using their school logo.”

Cherry also handmade all the concrete containers and customized them.

“My heart is really with the community and the schools,” Cherry said. “Before we moved to Alabama, I was that parent that was involved in just about every board and was on the PTO. I’ve been there.”

Emi Burton, Chelsea High School Parent Teacher Organization President, shared information on the process of forming the fundraiser.

“Every year we ask our teachers, administration and clubs to really just give us a wish list of things they need for the year,” she said. “This fundraiser is to help fund those things.”

Burton explained the PTO’s partnership with Reverie Custom Creations.

“We were able to go in and meet with her and name our fragrances and pick our fragrances, pick the vessels that we would use (for) the fragrances,” she said. “It was a great experience with her and she’s been more than great to work with.”

Fifty percent of all proceeds from the sale go directly back to the Chelsea High School PTO, Burton said.

“There’s been lots of interest,” she said. “People have said that they love the products, and (are) glad to see something new that’s being done.”

Cherry said the process of working with the CHHS PTO has been amazing.

“I’m just glad to be able to assist the school any way I can,” she said.

Candles can be purchased online at Reveriecustomcreations.com.

Those interested in keeping up with Chelsea High School PTO can follow its Facebook page at Facebook.com/Chelseahighschoolpto.