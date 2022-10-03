Farmers Federation Awards scholarship to Chelsea native

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUBURN – A Chelsea native received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture Foundation and the Shelby County Farmers Federation.

Mallory Nabors was recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation scholarship reception on Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn. Nabors is a freshman studying agricultural business and economics.

The Alabama Farmers Federation awarded more than $140,000 in scholarships to students pursuing degrees in agriculture, forestry and related fields at Auburn University (AU).

Eighty-two students were recognized during the organization’s annual scholarship reception.

Federation President Jimmy Parnell praised the achievements.

“We are committed to the next generation,” said Parnell. “We believe that these students are the future of this state, nation and this organization.”

During the reception, Parnell left the students with this charge: work hard, think and make connections – advice given to him during his time as an AU College of Agriculture student in the ‘80s.

A special program between the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation (AFAF) and county Farmers Federations helps provide $1,750 scholarships to land-grant university students.

During the evening, three students were awarded special scholarships honoring individuals who played an integral part in the agriculture industry. Maggie Holloway of Cullman County received the Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, and Will Jordan of Clay County won the Mike Henry Memorial Scholarship.

Will Cowan of Lee County was awarded the special recognition Alabama Catfish Producers scholarship.

AU sophomore Kameria Doss from Pickens County spoke on behalf of recipients during the reception. Doss thanked the Federation for its financial support throughout her college career.

Doss is a biosystems engineering major who plans to focus on environmental problems and designing equipment to aid agriculture.

“I desire to discover and improve upon new ways to sustain our natural resources,” Doss said. “Growing up, I would spend my summers with my grandparents on their farm. I desire for their farm, and farms across Alabama, to be a place generations can enjoy.”

Chambers County Farmers Federation President Chris Langley congratulated recipients on their success and encouraged them to think boldly – and plan.

“My goal is for y’all to see through a crystal ball and look out to your future,” Langley said. “You have to have faith in the Lord and your family. That will carry you through.”

Scholarships from the Federation have been awarded to AU students since 1983. AFAF was founded in 2009 as a platform to support agricultural education and is primarily funded through Ag Tag sales.

The 2023-2024 scholarship application opens Nov. 1 and can be found at AlfaFarmers.org/scholarships.