Many SC schools rank in Niche’s best schools listing

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – Many schools across Shelby County were recently recognized as some of the best in the state when Niche.com released its 2023 rankings.

Alabaster City Schools, Shelby County Schools and Pelham City Schools were all listed in the top 30 school systems by Niche.

Spain Park High School was ranked number seven for best public school in the state of Alabama according to Niche. The overall ranking for the school was an A+ with a breakdown of an A for academics, A- for teachers, A for clubs and activities, A- for diversity, A for college prep, A for sports, B+ for good and B+ for resources and facilities.

Oak Mountain High School was number 14 on the list and received a ranking of an A. The school received an A in academics and sports, B- in administration and teachers, B in diversity and food, B+ in clubs and activities and A- in college prep.

Thompson High School was also ranked highly and came in just behind Oak Mountain at 17th on the list with an overall grade of A. The school received an A- in teachers and academics, A in diversity, A in clubs and activities and B+ in college prep and administration.

Just two spots behind Thompson High School was Pelham High school at number 19 on the list with an overall grade of A. The school was given B+ for teachers and college prep, B- for clubs and activities, B for administration, and A for diversity.

Just three spots behind Pelham, Helena High School was ranked number 22. Helena received an A- in academics, B in diversity and college prep and B+ in administration, college prep and clubs and activities.

Chelsea High School was not ranked in the top 30 for best schools in Alabama, but is ranked by Niche as number five for best public school in Shelby County. There is a B+ rating overall with A- in academics, B in teachers, B in college prep. C+ in activities and C in administration.

Calera High School was ranked number 19 for best public schools in the Birmingham area with a rating of B. An A was given in diversity, B- in college prep, B- in teachers, B- in administration and B—in academics.

Shelby County High School was ranked by Niche as number six for best public high school in the county with a grading of B. The grade B was given for academics, teachers, clubs and activities and administration. B- was received for college prep and a B= for diversity.

Montevallo High School received a C+ in academics, C+ in clubs and activities, A in diversity, C in administration and C+ in clubs and activities.

Vincent High School was given a B- overall. This broke down to a B- in academics, college prep and clubs and activities. C in administration, A- in diversity and B- in teachers.

Indian Springs School ranked number one for best private school in Alabama. The Pelham located boarding school received an A+ overall from Niche, receiving an A+ in academics and clubs and activities, A in diversity, A+ in college prep and A in diversity. Indian Springs is also ranked 139 by Niche for best private school in America.

Westminster was also a highly ranked private school with the rating of “number one best private schools K-12 in Birmingham area.” They receive an overall grade of A with a breakdown of A+ in academics, A- in teachers and sports, A in college prep, C+ in diversity and B+ in clubs and activities.

Number 18 for best private school in Alabama is Briarwood Christian School. It received a grading of A overall with an A in academics, sports and college prep. The private school received a B in clubs and activities, teachers and sports.

The full list of best public schools in Alabama, as well as best private schools, can be found on Niche.com.