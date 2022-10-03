OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate.

The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park.

“We look forward to this event every year,” Events Manager Chloe Funkhouse said. “It’s a great opportunity for our campground guests to interact with each other and celebrate such a fun holiday.”

The event encourages campground guests of the park to walk around and partake in trick-or-treating.

“My favorite park of the event is walking through the campground after sunset and admiring all of the decorations and lights that’s our guests have accessorized their sites with,” Funkhouse said. “I think it must take some hours to complete their intricate designs, and I’m always impressed each year.”

Camp-O-Ween is popular and park-goes seem to enjoy it every year based on attendance.

“Last year’s Camp-O-Ween was completely booked out,” Funkhouse said. “Every single site in the campground was reserved with around 75 percent of guests participating in the festivities.”

The Camp-O-Ween event is open only to overnight guests who are camping.

“For our park, it is very rare that an event is only open to overnight guests,” Funkhouse said. “But we have received very positive feedback from overnight guests about keeping it a “closed” event. For our one-day use guests, there are additional activities and programs being held that weekend for them to enjoy.”

Those interested in making a reservation can do so at Alapark.com.