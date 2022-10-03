St. Andrew’s continues long-running clothing ministry in Montevallo

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – As families continue to cope with financial hardships in the wake of COVID-19, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is seeking to meet a basic need for many people through one of its long-running ministries.

Sometimes referred to as “St. Andrew’s Wardrobe,” the church’s clothing ministry provides free clothing for men, women and children on the third Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It has proven to be something that lots of people seem to need, so we will keep doing it as long as people seem to need it,” church member Sally Smith said. “It’s part of our outreach program.”

The clothing ministry has been operating for at least 10 years now and serves people from Montevallo and surrounding areas, according to Smith.

“It was sort of an idea of what could we do to serve the community,” Smith said. “We already had a free pantry with food, but let’s see what happens if we put out free clothing. It just took off.”

St. Andrew’s is always accepting donated, gently used clothing for men, women and children for the clothing Saturdays.

Donated items can be placed inside of the labeled container on the church’s front porch. If the container is full, donors are asked to leave the items under the roof overhang so they are not exposed to rain.

Shoes, socks, hats and gloves are also accepted.

There is no charge to attend the clothing days, and no personal information is needed.

Smith said organizers have seen an increase in people coming to the church’s clothing days since the pandemic began.

“The last three months, we’ve had about 110 people, which was an uptick,” Smith said. “People are welcome to take things for their friends and their neighbors–anybody you know who needs clothing.”

And there is no limit to how many items each person may claim.

“My rule is very hard: Fill up a bag, and then go fill up another one,” Smith said. “There are no limits of any sort. Just take all that you need and can share with other people.”

The next few clothing dates are Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 inside the church, which is located at 925 Plowman St. in Montevallo.