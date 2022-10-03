THS wins 2022 College Success Award for third year in a row

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition.

“We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”

Thompson won the award in 2020, 2021 and now 2022.

The award celebrates schools nationwide for excelling in student college preparation.

THS scored above average and was one of only eight schools honored in the Birmingham-metro area to win the award for 2022, according to information provided by ACS.

Hoover High School was the only other Birmingham-metro high school to win this award three years in a row.

The criteria for who wins each year is determined by what schools are successfully preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, using a methodology that evaluates school-level data on college preparation, college enrollment and college performance.

Four Shelby County area high schools were honored with a 2022 College Success Award.

Thompson High School was the only Shelby County area high school to have three consecutive wins.

According to information provided on Greatschools.org, Thompson High School has a total number of 2,024 students enrolled.

“We know the mission is never done,” Vickers said. “We will continue to do the hard work in order to further excel and serve our students through rigorous, quality education.”