UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state.

The partnership begins immediately.

“It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W. Stewart III, president of UM, said. “We’re all in the same enterprise together and we’re all about our students’ success. Paving a smoother path for Trenholm State graduates to finish their education at Montevallo is not only the right thing to do, but it was a lot of fun.”

Trenholm is a public, historically Black, Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accredited community college in Montgomery, Alabama. The college was founded as a merger between John M. Patterson Technical College and H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College.

The partnership allows Trenholm students who earn an associate degree or at least 45 transferable credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0, to transfer to UM through the ContinuUM program. While still students at Trenholm, they get a UM student ID, access to the McChesney Student Activity Center, can participate in extracurricular activities and student life events , use UM’s online digital library, receive pre-transfer advising and career advice from the Learning Enrichment Center and Falcon Success Center and possibly a $2,000 Montevallo scholarship, renewable for one year.

They’re also eligible for the Transfer Academic Recognition and Transfer Minority scholarships.

“This is monumental for our college,” Dr. Kemba Chambers, interim president of Trenholm, said. “This is our first articulation agreement with the University of Montevallo, so it’s big.

“We love that Montevallo has the M.A.D.E. program that helps minority students, being that we have a high population of students who are minorities,” Chambers continued. “This is a great investment for them and provides another avenue for our students to transfer after they finish at Trenholm, and just go 60 miles up the road to Montevallo.”

Dr. Tammi Dahle, vice president for enrollment and student affairs, said Trenholm reached out to UM about the partnership, which Montevallo was excited about.

“They’re a great school in Montgomery and we want to build those bridges throughout the state so we can bring lots of different students from different cultures to make our campus even more inviting to other students,” she said.

Other colleges UM is partnered with through ContinuUM include Jefferson State Community College, Lawson State Community College, Shelton State Community College, Snead State Community College and Wallace State Community College.