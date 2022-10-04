Jaguars fall to Rebels in a close five-set match

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOOVER – Spain Park had a tough match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels on Thursday, Sept 29. Despite the Jaguar’s best efforts, the Rebels defeated Spain Park 3-2.

Spain Park started the first set of the match strong against Vestavia Hills with the Jaguars winning with a 10-point lead over the Rebels. The first set ended with the Jaguars winning 25-15.

The Jaguars continued to hold a lead over the Rebels into the second set of the five-set match. Spain Park was 2-0 in the Thursday night match having won the second set 25-21.

Vestavia Hills returned to the third set stronger than the previous two sets. The Jaguars and the Rebels were neck to neck until Vestavia Hills came out victoriously with a two-point lead winning 25-23.

Spain Park continued to defeat the Rebels into the fourth set of the match, however, Vestavia Hills continued its hot streak defeating Spain Park by three points. The Jaguars lost the fourth set 25-22.

It was a tight fifth and final set for the Jaguars and the Rebels. Both teams were 2-2 until Vestavia Hills won the final set 15-13 concluding the match. The Rebels defeated the Jaguars 3-2.

Emily Breazeale led Spain Park with 18 kills in the match against the Vestavia Hills Rebels, followed by Megan Ingersoll with 13 kills.

Brooklyn Allison totaled the highest number of aces, Allison served three aces. Ashley Fowler, Lilly Johnson and Breazeale followed Allison having served two aces each.

Nora Dawson had four solo blocks during the Thursday night match. Macie Thompson followed Dawson with three, and Mckinney Shea had two.

Johnson totaled 28 assists, and Breazeale had 30 receptions.

The Jaguars take on the Oak Mountain Eagles next on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at home.