Chelsea Coffee House closes temporarily

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Coffee House has temporarily closed its doors.

It was announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 26 that Chelsea Coffee House would be temporarily closing due to staffing shortages.

“We apologize for any inconveniences as we know our coffee is a part of many daily routines,” the Facebook post read.

The business encourages customers to visit OHenry’s Coffee located at Mt Laurel in the meantime.