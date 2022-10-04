Chelsea Coffee House closes temporarily
Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022
FROM STAFF REPORTS
CHELSEA – The Chelsea Coffee House has temporarily closed its doors.
It was announced in a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 26 that Chelsea Coffee House would be temporarily closing due to staffing shortages.
“We apologize for any inconveniences as we know our coffee is a part of many daily routines,” the Facebook post read.
The business encourages customers to visit OHenry’s Coffee located at Mt Laurel in the meantime.