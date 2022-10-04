First Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo coming to Chelsea

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The first ever Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo is coming to Chelsea this month.

Taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.

“This is the inaugural Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo in Chelsea,” Bikes 4 Kids Founder and Director Charlie Bradford said. “Chelsea has invited us to be a part of this every year. They want to sponsor it every year for us from here on out.”

Proceeds from the rodeo will help fund Bikes 4 Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that started in 2020.

“We provide bikes for kids–new bikes, custom bikes and we provide bikes for special needs kids,” Bradford said.

The organization isn’t limited to Chelsea, it also helps with gifting bikes to other states such as North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

“We provide food, clothing and toys for kids through the year as well, especially around the holidays,” Bradford said.

The rodeo will feature bull riding, bareback riding, break-away roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.

Josh “Porkchop” Carrick will be present at the rodeo and The Rawhide and Dusty Show.

“We’ll have the Mutton Bustin for the little kids, where they ride the sheep for as long as they can to kind of get that feeling of being in a rodeo,” Bradford said. “We’ll also have vendors from all over and around here.”

Bradford said two local girls will attend the event and sing the national anthem Friday and Saturday night.

“We want to involve kids as much as possible with the rodeo as we can,” Bradford said.

The B4K PCA Rodeo opens at 5 p.m. with Mutton Bustin occurring at 6:30 p.m. and the show following at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at App.promotix.com/events/details/Bikes-4-kids-rodeo-tickets. Children ages 5 and under get in for free.

Tickets can also be purchased at the event using cash.

Those interested in keeping up-to-date with Bikes 4 Kids may join its Facebook group at Facebook.com/groups/3215305298580997/?ref=share_group_link.