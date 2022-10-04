Panthers defeat Huskies in final matchup of the season

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham faced Helena one last time in the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 29. After a close first set between the Huskies and the Panthers, Pelham won 3-0 in the match.

The Panthers and the Huskies opened the match with a close first set. Helena kept the Panthers on their toes for the majority of the neck and neck set, however, it wasn’t enough to stop Pelham from winning 25-23.

For the remaining two sets of the match, Pelham held a significant lead over Helena during the second and third set. Despite Helena’s best efforts, Pelham had a 16-point lead in the set and an 11-point lead in the third.

Pelham closed out the last two sets of the match-winning 25-9 and 25-14.

Camryn Mcminn led the Panthers with 11 kills in the match against the Huskies. Londyn Wynn followed Mcminn with 10 kills.

Averi Smith and Mcminnn totaled the highest number of aces served with three each. Kylee Hester and Emma Studdard served one ace each.

Studdard led Pelham with 22 digs Thursday night. Mcminn totaled 14 digs, and Smith had 9 digs.

Hester totaled the highest number of assists against Helena, Hester had a total of 37 assists in the match.

Wynn led the Panthers with 14 receptions. Smith and Studdard followed Wynn with Smith having 13 receptions and Studdard totaling 11 receptions.

Pelham faces American Christian Academy at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Helena returns home to go up against John Carroll Catholic at 5:30 pm.