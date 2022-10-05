Arrest reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 27

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 27.

Alabaster

Sept. 19

-Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.

Sept. 20

-Rebecca Colburn Creel, 54, of Wilton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Johannes Engelbert Bustos, 19, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.

-Anthony Keith Hinton, 51, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of a pistol by a violent felon and altering firearm identification or possession or altered.

Sept. 21

-Lizbeth Gutierrez Rodriguez, 26, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Robert Lee Jackson, Jr., 27, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.

Sept. 22

-Hazel Elizabeth Landers, 57, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Ebonie Nichole Hudson, 33, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jazmine Nicole Fitts, 20, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Delbra Denise Peoples, 20, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 23

-Robin Graham Wells, 62, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 24

-Zachary Scott Bailey, 33, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 25

-Jessica Lynn Hernandez, 35, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Sergio Augusto Francisco Ordonez, 29, of Birmingham, driving under the influence any substance.

Helena

Sept. 18

-Patrick Lynn May, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 19

-Delaney Leigh Smith, 28, attempting to elude a police officer.

-Alton Gerard Carter, 55, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence combined substance.

-Stephen Adam Walker, 46, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Delaney Leigh Smith, 28, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.

Sept. 21

-Brian Heath Venable, 45, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Sept. 24

-Anthony Jerome Davis, 35, theft of property fourth degree.

Montevallo

Sept. 22

-Marie N. Woods, of Crest Hill, Ill., stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property.

Sept. 23

-Jacob Lee Alexander, 31, of Alabaster, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-Gregory Paul Johnson, 34, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PPC promote prison contraband (drugs) and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.

Sept. 26

-Quincy Leon Williams, of Alberta, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Taylor Nicole Thompson, 29, of Alabaster, assault – domestic violence – third degree, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Sept. 27

-Gregory D. McKenzie, 63, of Maplesville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Sept. 18

-Jose Guzman Esquivel, 20, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 19

-Shamaya Broaden, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Sept. 21

-Raymond Richardson, 37, of Pelham, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

-Thomas Henry, 56, of Montgomery, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale.

Sept. 22

-Jjuan Cole, 21, of Tarrant City, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – speeding.

-Devin Hatcher, 31, of Selma, traffic – speeding.

Sept. 23

-Austin Primm, 28, of Pelham, torture, willfull abuse, etc. of child under 18 years of age.

-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

Sept. 24

-Enrique Cruz Perez, 32, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.