Arrest reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 27
Published 3:39 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 27.
Alabaster
Sept. 19
-Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.
-Robert Colton Lyle, 29, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.
Sept. 20
-Rebecca Colburn Creel, 54, of Wilton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Johannes Engelbert Bustos, 19, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief.
-Anthony Keith Hinton, 51, of Montgomery, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), possession of a pistol by a violent felon and altering firearm identification or possession or altered.
Sept. 21
-Lizbeth Gutierrez Rodriguez, 26, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Robert Lee Jackson, Jr., 27, of Alabaster, attempting to elude a police officer.
Sept. 22
-Hazel Elizabeth Landers, 57, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Ebonie Nichole Hudson, 33, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jazmine Nicole Fitts, 20, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Delbra Denise Peoples, 20, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 23
-Robin Graham Wells, 62, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 24
-Zachary Scott Bailey, 33, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 25
-Jessica Lynn Hernandez, 35, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Sergio Augusto Francisco Ordonez, 29, of Birmingham, driving under the influence any substance.
Helena
Sept. 18
-Patrick Lynn May, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 19
-Delaney Leigh Smith, 28, attempting to elude a police officer.
-Alton Gerard Carter, 55, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence combined substance.
-Stephen Adam Walker, 46, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Delaney Leigh Smith, 28, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.
Sept. 21
-Brian Heath Venable, 45, using false identity to obstruct justice.
Sept. 24
-Anthony Jerome Davis, 35, theft of property fourth degree.
Montevallo
Sept. 22
-Marie N. Woods, of Crest Hill, Ill., stolen property – RSP possessing stolen property.
Sept. 23
-Jacob Lee Alexander, 31, of Alabaster, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-Gregory Paul Johnson, 34, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PPC promote prison contraband (drugs) and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs.
Sept. 26
-Quincy Leon Williams, of Alberta, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Taylor Nicole Thompson, 29, of Alabaster, assault – domestic violence – third degree, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.
Sept. 27
-Gregory D. McKenzie, 63, of Maplesville, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
Sept. 18
-Jose Guzman Esquivel, 20, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Sept. 19
-Shamaya Broaden, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
Sept. 21
-Raymond Richardson, 37, of Pelham, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.
-Thomas Henry, 56, of Montgomery, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession, delivery or sale.
Sept. 22
-Jjuan Cole, 21, of Tarrant City, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – speeding.
-Devin Hatcher, 31, of Selma, traffic – speeding.
Sept. 23
-Austin Primm, 28, of Pelham, torture, willfull abuse, etc. of child under 18 years of age.
-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 43, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
Sept. 24
-Enrique Cruz Perez, 32, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.