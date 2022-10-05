Divorces for Sept. 6 through Sept. 26
Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, October 5, 2022
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 6-26:
-Jaime Denise Dearman, of Birmingham, and Kip Lee Dearman, of Pelham.
-Catherine Abigail Lovoy, of Calera, and Patrick Joseph Lovoy, of Maylene.
-Sarah Gentry Otwell, of Helena, and Franklin Dixon Otwell, III, of Montevallo.
-Austin Hunter Plata-Becerril, of Covington, Ga., and Lauren Gassaway, of Montevallo.
-Kandice Shae Taylor, of Calera, and Aaron Michael Taylor, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
-Fernando Edwards, of Birmingham, and Tiffney Shavon Edwards, of Alabaster.
-Samantha C. Roberson Zangerle, of Shelby, and Zachary Vincent Taylor, of Shelby.
-Williams Jacob, of Alabaster, and Sarah Williams, of Birmingham.
-Lane Castle, of McCalla, and Lauren Acre, of Alabaster.
-Krista Smith Brackin, of Sterrett, and Aaron Brackin, of Chelsea.
-Brandi Cherri Thrasher, of Birmingham, and Lance Christopher Ernest, of Birmingham.
-Sheynne Nicole Maples, of Chelsea, and Christopher Maples, Jr., of Birmingham.
-Cynthia Grantham, of Wilsonville, and Kol Tyler Grantham, of Shelby.
-Jenny Rebecca Sims, of Harpersville, and Jeremy Dewayne Sims, of Harpersville.
-Danny Craig Price, of Chelsea, and Alicia Lynne Price, of Chelsea.
-Traci Mays Bonds, of Hueytown, and Steven Lloyd Bonds, of Hoover.
-Amy Sarene Barron, of Altoona, and James Leonard Barron, of Maylene.
-April Holman Macon, of Alabaster, and Kevin Jerrod Williams, of Hoover.
-Shawn Michael Carreon, of Helena, and Rachel Michelle Carreon, of Weeki Wachee, Fla.
-Tien Ngoc Bao Huynh, of Hoover, and Phat Minh Vo, of Cumming, Ga.
-Shaquida Lashay Bailey, of Calera, and Jamie Lewis Bailey, of Calera.
-Donald Cartier, of Pelham, and Courtney Davis, of Pelham.
-Wendy Nesmith, of Birmingham, and Daniel Nesmith, of Birmingham.
-Andrew Thomas Danen, of Alabaster, and Melissa Janeth Danen, of San Ysidro, Calif.
-Timothy Isaiah Moran, of Mobile, and Mijanou Vetter-Cannock, of Santa Barbara, Calif.
-Huu Kinh Nguyen, of Helena, and Huyen Thi Tran, of Helena.
-Cynthia Ruth Hylton-Murer, of Wilsonville, and Kenneth Allan Murer, of Wilsonville.
-Briana Sanders, of Maylene, and Shaquan Darnell Sanders, of Fairfield.
-Jeremy Lee Dodd, of Hoover, and Rebecca House Fowler, of Hoover.
-Kelli D. Sims, of Wilsonville, and Stephen L. Sims, of Warrior.
-Lucia Irene Lee, of Maylene, and Andrew Dewayne Lee, of Columbiana.
-Amanda Chesser Wells, of Hoover, and Benjamin Robin Wells, of Birmingham.