Haunted house warehouse 31 open for Halloween season

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Warehouse 31 is open and will be serving scares until Oct. 31.

The haunted house officially opened on Thursday, Sept. 23 and will be in operation until Halloween.

Hours of operation are 6:30- 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On Oct. 20 the haunted house will be open Thursday through Monday.

Owner of Warehouse 31, Jason Sills said a lot of new things can be expected this year.

“We have gone through and changed up a bunch of different scenes,” Sills said. “We have added a bunch of new props and added a lot of technical things with projectors.”

Sills said he would encourage people to attend the haunted house this year even if they have been previously, as there is a variety of new features within the haunted house.

“We have been getting a lot of good reviews,” Sills said. “We have made some pretty significant changes this year. I would encourage to come check it out even if they have been in the last couple of years.”

Sills said he has been in the haunted house business for many years.

“We opened in 2009,” Sills said. “That was our first year, and it was in St. Augustine, Florida. We packed everything up and shipped it up here in 2013.”

More information on Warehouse 31 can be found at Warehouse31.com.