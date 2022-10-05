Thompson, Helena, Vincent ranked in latest ASWA standings
Published 9:40 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022
By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter
October officially marks the last full month of the fall 2022 season and some local teams are making their way up the rankings to secure their spot for the postseason playoff games, while others have fallen off the rankings completely.
Thompson continues to climb up the 7A classification rankings into the eighth week of the season. The Warriors have reached the No. 2 spot before their home game against the Oak Mountain Eagles. The three-time defending Class 7A State Champions are only one spot away from where they were originally ranked during the first week of the season back in August.
The Warriors are now 4-0 in their region and 5-2 for the season. With there being a little over a month until playoffs start, it is easy to assume that Thompson has the capability to reach the No. 1 spot once again. The Warriors do face one ranked team before the end of the regular season, Hoover, who just defeated Oak Mountain on Sep. 30 40-0. The Bucs are just one spot behind Thompson, but there is still some time to see how the rankings will shift prior to the playoffs.
Helena is no longer circling the top 15 as the Huskies jumped to No. 10 in the 6A classification after their win against the formerly ranked Briarwood on Sept. 30. Briarwood was previously ranked at the No. 15 spot after dropping from No. 4 at the beginning of the season. Helena seized the opportunity in their game against the Lions and had a 10-point lead over Briarwood winning 31-21.
This is the second time this season the Huskies have been in the top 10 of the 6A classification. Helena is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in their region. The Huskies haven’t lost a game since early September to Homewood. There is no way to indicate how Helena will remain in the top 10 for the following week as the Huskies aren’t scheduled to play again until Friday, Oct. 14 against Calera.
Vincent holds on tightly to its No. 8 spot in the 2A classification. The Yellow Jackets continue to fight to be in the top 10, however, former No 9 B.B. Comer has jumped ahead of Vincent to No. 7. Yet the Yellow Jackets have a considerable lead in the rankings to No. 9 and No. 10 and aren’t too far behind the No. 7 spot.
The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in their region. Vincent hasn’t lost a game since they played B.B. Comer in mid-September. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play Woodland on Friday, Oct. 7 and it is easy to assume that Vincent has both a strong chance of securing another victory in this historic season for the Yellow Jackets and remain in the top 10.
STATE RANKINGS
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Auburn (19); 7-0; 237
- Thompson; 5-2; 175
- Hoover (1); 6-1; 163
- Central-Phenix City; 5-2; 140
- Fairhope; 5-1; 108
- Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 86
- Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-1; 80
- Dothan; 5-2; 46
- Austin; 5-2; 35
- Prattville; 4-2; 34
Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (12); 7-0; 210
- Clay-Chalkville (6); 5-1; 187
- Theodore; 6-0; 152
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 7-0; 139
- Mountain Brook; 5-1; 128
- Hartselle (1); 7-0; 111
- Pinson Valley; 4-2; 77
- Decatur; 6-0; 47
- Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 28
- Helena; 6-1; 16
Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- UMS-Wright (20); 6-0; 240
- Leeds; 6-0; 172
- Moody; 7-0; 146
- Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 130
- Ramsay; 5-2; 114
- Gulf Shores; 6-1; 107
- Guntersville; 6-1; 68
- Beauregard; 6-0; 62
- Eufaula; 5-1; 41
- Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 15
Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Catholic-Montgomery (16); 7-0; 227
- Anniston (3); 7-0; 179
- Andalusia (1); 7-0; 173
- Priceville; 7-0; 120
- Handley; 6-1; 101
- Jacksonville; 5-2; 85
- Northside; 5-1; 62
- T.R. Miller; 5-1; 42
- Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 41
- Etowah; 5-1; 37
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mars Hill Bible (13); 6-1; 213
- Gordo (3); 6-1; 167
- Piedmont (2); 4-2; 159
- Opp (1); 5-1; 137
- Winfield; 5-1; 111
- Houston Aca.; 6-0; 90
- St. James; 5-2; 86
- Dadeville (1); 6-0; 57
- Fayette Co.; 6-0; 51
- Thomasville; 5-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.
*–Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240
- Highland Home; 7-0; 180
- Ariton; 6-1; 159
- Aliceville; 6-1; 136
- Pisgah; 5-1; 106
- Reeltown; 4-1; 88
- B.B. Comer; 5-2; 72
- Vincent; 6-1; 69
- G.W. Long; 4-2; 30
- Isabella; 5-1; 24
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Elba (15); 6-0; 224
- Leroy (5); 5-0; 194
- Linden; 6-0; 160
- Brantley; 5-2; 131
- Valley Head; 6-0; 110
- Spring Garden; 6-1; 93
- Meek; 6-0; 77
- Loachapoka; 6-0; 61
- Sweet Water; 3-2; 49
- Millry; 6-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Patrician (15); 6-0; 224
- Lee-Scott (4); 6-0; 192
- Jackson Aca. (1); 7-0; 160
- Macon-East; 5-1; 136
- Lowndes Aca.; 5-1; 117
- Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 82
- Autauga Aca.; 3-2; 66
- Glenwood; 3-3; 64
- Clarke Prep; 4-2; 43
- Crenshaw Chr.; 4-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.