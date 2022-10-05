Thompson, Helena, Vincent ranked in latest ASWA standings

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

October officially marks the last full month of the fall 2022 season and some local teams are making their way up the rankings to secure their spot for the postseason playoff games, while others have fallen off the rankings completely.

Thompson continues to climb up the 7A classification rankings into the eighth week of the season. The Warriors have reached the No. 2 spot before their home game against the Oak Mountain Eagles. The three-time defending Class 7A State Champions are only one spot away from where they were originally ranked during the first week of the season back in August.

The Warriors are now 4-0 in their region and 5-2 for the season. With there being a little over a month until playoffs start, it is easy to assume that Thompson has the capability to reach the No. 1 spot once again. The Warriors do face one ranked team before the end of the regular season, Hoover, who just defeated Oak Mountain on Sep. 30 40-0. The Bucs are just one spot behind Thompson, but there is still some time to see how the rankings will shift prior to the playoffs.

Helena is no longer circling the top 15 as the Huskies jumped to No. 10 in the 6A classification after their win against the formerly ranked Briarwood on Sept. 30. Briarwood was previously ranked at the No. 15 spot after dropping from No. 4 at the beginning of the season. Helena seized the opportunity in their game against the Lions and had a 10-point lead over Briarwood winning 31-21.

This is the second time this season the Huskies have been in the top 10 of the 6A classification. Helena is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in their region. The Huskies haven’t lost a game since early September to Homewood. There is no way to indicate how Helena will remain in the top 10 for the following week as the Huskies aren’t scheduled to play again until Friday, Oct. 14 against Calera.

Vincent holds on tightly to its No. 8 spot in the 2A classification. The Yellow Jackets continue to fight to be in the top 10, however, former No 9 B.B. Comer has jumped ahead of Vincent to No. 7. Yet the Yellow Jackets have a considerable lead in the rankings to No. 9 and No. 10 and aren’t too far behind the No. 7 spot.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in their region. Vincent hasn’t lost a game since they played B.B. Comer in mid-September. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play Woodland on Friday, Oct. 7 and it is easy to assume that Vincent has both a strong chance of securing another victory in this historic season for the Yellow Jackets and remain in the top 10.

STATE RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Auburn (19); 7-0; 237 Thompson; 5-2; 175 Hoover (1); 6-1; 163 Central-Phenix City; 5-2; 140 Fairhope; 5-1; 108 Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 86 Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-1; 80 Dothan; 5-2; 46 Austin; 5-2; 35 Prattville; 4-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (12); 7-0; 210 Clay-Chalkville (6); 5-1; 187 Theodore; 6-0; 152 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 7-0; 139 Mountain Brook; 5-1; 128 Hartselle (1); 7-0; 111 Pinson Valley; 4-2; 77 Decatur; 6-0; 47 Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 28 Helena; 6-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

UMS-Wright (20); 6-0; 240 Leeds; 6-0; 172 Moody; 7-0; 146 Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 130 Ramsay; 5-2; 114 Gulf Shores; 6-1; 107 Guntersville; 6-1; 68 Beauregard; 6-0; 62 Eufaula; 5-1; 41 Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (16); 7-0; 227 Anniston (3); 7-0; 179 Andalusia (1); 7-0; 173 Priceville; 7-0; 120 Handley; 6-1; 101 Jacksonville; 5-2; 85 Northside; 5-1; 62 T.R. Miller; 5-1; 42 Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 41 Etowah; 5-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (13); 6-1; 213 Gordo (3); 6-1; 167 Piedmont (2); 4-2; 159 Opp (1); 5-1; 137 Winfield; 5-1; 111 Houston Aca.; 6-0; 90 St. James; 5-2; 86 Dadeville (1); 6-0; 57 Fayette Co.; 6-0; 51 Thomasville; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.

*–Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240 Highland Home; 7-0; 180 Ariton; 6-1; 159 Aliceville; 6-1; 136 Pisgah; 5-1; 106 Reeltown; 4-1; 88 B.B. Comer; 5-2; 72 Vincent; 6-1; 69 G.W. Long; 4-2; 30 Isabella; 5-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Elba (15); 6-0; 224 Leroy (5); 5-0; 194 Linden; 6-0; 160 Brantley; 5-2; 131 Valley Head; 6-0; 110 Spring Garden; 6-1; 93 Meek; 6-0; 77 Loachapoka; 6-0; 61 Sweet Water; 3-2; 49 Millry; 6-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Patrician (15); 6-0; 224 Lee-Scott (4); 6-0; 192 Jackson Aca. (1); 7-0; 160 Macon-East; 5-1; 136 Lowndes Aca.; 5-1; 117 Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 82 Autauga Aca.; 3-2; 66 Glenwood; 3-3; 64 Clarke Prep; 4-2; 43 Crenshaw Chr.; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.