Land transactions for Aug. 3 through Aug. 11

The following land transactions occurred between Aug. 3 and Aug. 11.

Aug. 3

-Charles H. Pennington to Cheryl W. Martin, for $359,900, for Lot 169 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Lindsey Garner to Anurag Sirish Karuparti, for $155,900, for Lot 33 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 101 and A through C.

-William Alfred Garrett to Robert Heath Wallis, for $449,900, for Lot 322 in Willow Oaks.

-Gary King Wright to Bryan Weatherford, for $665,000, for Lot 685 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Barron Patton Melton to Jimmy A. Smith, for $481,000, for Lot 188 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase One.

-Jacksonville State University Foundation Inc. to Christopher Bourbeau, for $150,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Christian Barrier to OP Gold LLC, for $171,500, for Lot 213 in Stonecreek Phase I Final Plat.

-Jacksonville State University Foundation Inc. to Jeffery M. Roper, for $450,000, for Lot 8 in High Ridge Lake.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Wythea Salter, for $148,000, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.

-Susan Cupp Moore to Nancy Coshatt, for $255,000, for Lot 69 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector.

-Elwyn W. Wells to E. Wayne Wells, for $10,000, for Lot 440 in Riverwoods 4th Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Aaron Almodovar to Jesus Jose Almodovar Zurita, for $175,500, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Nathan Acre to Steve Lawrence Colafrancesco, for $90,000, for property in Section 26, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Wayne R. Satterwhite to Larry G. Satterwhite, for $710, for Lot 1 in Royal Farms Tract 8.

-Patricia L. Hare to Raymond Robertson, for $340,000, for Lot 138 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Karla Arthur Hudson to Jonathan Craig Cagle, for $444,900, for Lot 2229 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition Resurvey of Lots 2223 through 2230.

-Erin Cogle Jowers Family Living Trust to Russ Gurley, for $1,800,000, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-David H. Johnson to Charles Burton, for $240,000, for Lot 59 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-REI Nation LLC to Brandon Liebelt, for $214,500, for Lot 13 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Susan Cupp Moore to Nancy Coshatt, for $255,000, for Lot 69 in Ammersee Lakes First Sector Amended Map.

Aug. 4

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Olivia M. Randall, for $339,900, for Lot 1777 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-James C. Patton to James Michael Mooney, for $20,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-John Dykes to Barbara Hurtgen, for $269,000, for Lot 701 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Sonia D. Coleman to Sharon Ray King, for $343,400, for Lot 36 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-Elizabeth Lynne Cochran to Joshua Payne, for $231,000, for Lot 44 in Eagle Woods Estates First Sector.

-Willowcrest LLC to Sebastian Juarez, for $183,000, for Lot 3 in Alabaster Gardens.

-Thornton Dunnavant Valley Holdings LLC to Dunnavant Valley Chevron LLC, for $2,100,000, for Lot C5-A in Dunnavant Square Resurvey 1.

-Tyler Joseph Martin to Tonita A. Collins, for $250,000, fo rLot 1 in Glades Final Plat.

-Anthony M. Pendleton to Antonetta Tabb, for $376,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Ferris J. Ritchey to Ferris J. Ritchey, for $10,000, for Lot 13 in Chestnut Glenn.

-Matthew Rose to Thirty3 Property Solutions LLC, for $128,000, for Lot 4 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Fred Daniel Bunn to Kalup Shotts, for $30,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Kalup Shotts to Jennifer Turner, for $30,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Jared Allen Hudson to Jessica Cater, for $320,000, for Lot 449 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase I.

-Tahme Cox to Donald C. Alston, for $340,000, for Lot 81 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Chadwick Merrill to Virginia W. Merrill, for $351,900, for Lot 3 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey No. 1.

-Cedric Specks to Tasha Johnson, for $357,000, for Lot 321 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to James T. Hocutt, for $415,000, for Lot 1654 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 3.

-Soda Investments LLC to Michael B. Saucer, for $460,000, for Lot 13 in Applecross.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 4 Pool 2 LP, for $1,264,856, for Lots 167, 168, 169, 170, 171 and 172 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Greg Jenkins to Manjari Sengar, for $399,000, for Lot 8 in Highland 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Kermit Steven Roberson to Michael Edward Roberson, for $20,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-David K. Jones to Elizabeth Carter, for $719,000, for Lot 622 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Jennifer Lyn Mcroy Barnett to Birmingham Land Acquisitions LLC, for $379,000, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Clara F. Baxley to Calera Autoplex LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 1 in J H Dunstans Survey and Map of the Town of Calera.

-Clara F. Baxley to Calera Autoplex LLC, for $23,000, for Lots 2, 3 and 4 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Paul M. Ryan to Paul M. Ryan, for $1,019,300, for Lot 2 in Havenwood Park Second Sector.

Aug. 5

-Dale New to City of Chelsea, for $2,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-City of Chelsea to Dale New, for $15,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Dolores B. Jones to Jennifer J. Odgers, for $101,648, for Lot 1 in Arlington Street Extension Subdivision.

-Helen W. Walker to George Wyatt Russell, for $235,000, for Lot 165 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Willie Mae Moore to Barbara Thrift Henderson, for $5,000, for Lot 8 in Canterbury Estates 1st Addition.

-Eric R. Pedersen to Bama Capital LLC, for $122,000, for Lot 16 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Jerrold C. Stamps to Jarred L. Stamps, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Jarred L. Stamps to Jerrold C. Stamps, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Jerrold C. Stamps to Moeen Ud-Din Chaudhry, for $125,000, for Lot 3 in Stamps Family Subdivision II.

-Twila Santos to Jessica Vargas Flores, for $45,000, for Lot 5 in Town of Calera Resurvey of Lots 1 through 19 Block 264 and Block 253.

-BHN Properties LLC to Penitentiary Reserve LLC, for $6,265,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles G. Kessler to CCJM LLC, for $25,075, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Rebhi Awad to Kyle Jones, for $849,900, for Lot 2116 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Patrick Ray to Micah D. Harris, for $630,000, for Lot 1-12 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Mark Schuback to Stephen L. Rich, for $1,050,000, for Lot 1238 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Amanda Marian Lewis to Gary Myers, for $540,000, for Lot 620 in Riverwoods 6th Sector Final Plat.

-John Eric Ross to William Alfred Maddox, for $305,500, for Lot 328 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase 1.

-Bama Capital LLC to Mi Casa Finder LLC, for $135,000, for Lot 16 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-James Clinton Ballard to Michael Swords, for $215,000, for Lot 23 in Indian Highlands First Addition.

-Elizabeth H. Booth to Kara Pavoni, for $445,000, for Lot 54 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Six.

-Anna Chandler to Karen E. Supica, for $435,000, for Lot 55 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Blackridge Parters LLC to Blackridge Partners II LLC, for $7,000,000, for property in Sections 6, 7, 8, 17, 18 and 19, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Johnathan Keith Harless to Johnathan Keith Harless, for $126,480, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Johnathan Keith Harless to Debra Harless Parrish, for $100,260, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Johnathan Keith Harless to Johnathan Keith Harless, for $72,130, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert Denver to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $326,300, for Lot 22 in Greystone Farms English Turn Sector Phase 1 First Amended Final Record Plat.

-Matthew Todd Farris to Ian Stone, for $165,000, for Lot 319 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Kali Benda to Brian Roger Corse, for $1,499,900, for Lot 723 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Isaac K. Troy, for $716,674, for Lot 3 in Creekwater Estates.

-Sharon B. Von Hagel to Scott Anthony Holmes, for $356,000, for Lot 3 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Johnathan Keith Harless to Alabaster Water Board, for $37,270, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Zeke Eldridge to Blakely A. McBee, for $706,000, for Lot 4 in River Oaks.

-Parker Family Group LLC to First Kiss LLC, for $35,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Melissa Rogers to Melissa Rogers, for $141,100, for Lot 22 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 1.

-Stephen E. Robinson to Tiffney R. Triesler, for $357,000, for Lot 63 in Heritage Oaks.

Aug. 8

-Kathleen Marie Spencer to Kathleen Marie Spencer, for $492,100, for Lot 4110 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Robert Shawn Mancill to Adran Gordon Delaine, for $375,000, for Lot 33 in Bent River Estates Phase I.

-William J. Thomas to JMB FP Investment Company LLC, for $825,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Adriene N. Morgan, for $339,900, for Lot 1745 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-William Brandon Lewis to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 269 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase III.

-Kimberly L. Dowdle to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 52 in Quail Run.

-Michael E. Vice to Robert Harold Hubbard, for $338,000, for Lot 19 in Calumet Meadow.

-Jeremy B. Haskin to Aleshia H. Slaughter, for $232,500, for Lot 21 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Abdulla Jassim to Tykeria D. Blakely, for $198,000, for Lot 11 in Wynfield Parc Phase One Amended Final Plat.

-Frederick J. Morel to Tracy Gerke, for $305,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-David A. Tyson to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $335,000, for Lot 432 in Windstone IV Subdivision.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sammie Hayward Cole, for $294,910, for Lot 209 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jill A. Kent, for $846,695, for Lot 1506 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Heritage Land Venture I LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $144,000, for Lots 352, 353, 371 and 372 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Alan R. Parham to Kristian Hatley, for $320,000, for Lot 36 in Altadena Bend.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Carl Angelo Evangelista Curioso, for $222,000, for Lot 208 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Flemming Partners LLC to William S. Fleming, for $592,475, for Lot 4307 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sharita Grant, for $265,390, for Lot 141 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Vicki Lynn Nelson to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $36,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Cynthia Trader to Highpointe Partners LLC, for $36,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-David Cooley to Trussvegas Holdings LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 12 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Myra A. Martin to Tony Ray Messer, for $302,000, for Lot 85 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Treaure Deaven Wood, for $429,900, for Lot 12-10 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Jonathan W. Reames to James Nolan Eason, for $437,500, for Lot 643 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 1.

-Monikah Six to Melanie Ann Early, for $305,000, for Lot 17 in Saint Charles Place Jackson Square Phase Two Sector Three.

-Christopher Booker to William Edward Kirby, for $220,000, for Lot 20 in Braelinn Village Phase I.

-Brady Ray to Jared Bloomston, for $345,000, for Lot 11 in Harbor Towne.

-Ashley Jude to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $218,000, for Lot 123 in Camden Cove Lane Sector II.

-Andrew G. Balch to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 111 in Wyndham Wellington Sector Phase II.

-Retha Rose to Katie Frances Kuehner, for $427,000, for Lot 94 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 9.

-BCSS Ventures LLC to CIG SSD LLC, for $2,219,830.08, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Whitney Ezell Forrest to Eric Vice, for $365,000, for Lot 27 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Floyd L. Curtis to Robert S. Mancill, for $650,000, for Lot 227 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

Aug. 9

-Lindsay M. Klein to Premier Fiduciary Services LLC, for $317,000, for Lot 179 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Timothy R. King to Odis William Lee Casteel, for $205,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Chelsea One LLC to Laura M. Harris, for $13,000, for Lot 15 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Randall McNutt to Theodore A. Harris, for $325,000, for Lot 26 in Lacey’s Grove Phase I.

-Mohammad Ismail to Mansoor Jowher Almansoob, for $539,000, for Lot 26 in Highlands at Riverchase.

-Colette Kooyers Hardaman to Kalci Properties LLC, for $435,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Brian Boles to Nikisha W. Lockhart, for $343,000, for Lot 26 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Phillip B. Cofield to Chris Brown, for $625,000, for Lot 2002 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jason Paul Watts, for $244,160, for Lot 140 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-McDonald Strong to Key 7 Management Services LLC, for $950,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Steven P. Routson to Brian Bell, for $255,000, for Lot 205 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-Michael McPeak to Jacques Chahla, for $280,000, for Lot 5 in Sunnybrook First Addition.

-Steven J. Horton to James Lindsey, for $345,000, for Lot 17 in Kentwood.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Brett G. Winford, for $607,000, for Lot 861 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector B Final Plat.

-Jeanne F. Fields to Holly A. Fields, for $153,900, for Lot 30 in Chanda Terrace 2nd Sector.

-Darlene Carlisle to Jeffrey M. Whitfield, for $5,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Timothy Eugene Wilson to Jeffrey M. Whitfield, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Albert A. Dimercurio to Sondra Sheats, for $570,000, for Lot 71 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Shane William Smith, for $580,000, for Lot 711 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Anne McCarthy Helmly, for $508,998, for Lot 8 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Scott Tanner to Joseph Nowell, for $1,021,000, for Lot 1906 in Highland Lakes 19th Sector.

-Andres E. Ragazzoni to Barry Mark Robinson, for $425,000, for Lot 2302 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Douglas Wayne Hinote to Patrick M. Kelly, for $395,000, for Lot 205 in Forest Park 2nd Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Pratik Patel, for $480,315, or Lot 256 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Larry Douglas Shackelford, for $650,994, for Lot 13 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Haven O’Quinn to Sarah Pruitt, for $301,000, for Lot 21 in Falliston First Sector.

-Sandra Stewart to Amy C. McCoy, for $430,000, for Lot 38 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.

-CDLM LLC to 108 Cloverdale DR LLC, for $524,000, for Lot 3 in Saginaw Commercial Park Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Robert Malone to Lowell N. Martin, for $3,000, for property in Section 23, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Cindy D. Fletcher to Cindy D. Fletcher, for $18,500, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Alan Abbott to FKH SFR L LP, for $328,500, for Lot 1402 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 4.

-Jeannette T. Coleman to Jeannette T. Coleman, for $265,860, for Lot B in Quail Run Phase 2.

Aug. 10

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Amber Jean Hutchins, for $230,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-John R. Hill to Quintarious J. Almon, for $350,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Rainsway LLC to Round Too Investments LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Rainsway LLC to Round Too Investments LLC, for $3,475,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-James R. Crane to Robert P. Lengel, for $785,000, for Lot 15 in Indian Crest Estates Resurvey of Lot 15.

-Gann Enterprises LLC to H & T Holdings LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook Professional and Medical Centre First Sector.

-Raquia Motley to Raquia Motley, for $32,700, for Lot 156 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-David Rogers to Travis W. Summerville, for $168,520, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-David Rogers to Travis W. Summerville, for $143,820, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Jennifer S. Escobar to Tory Boatwright, for $294,000, for Lot 369 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Sherrell Murphy to Sherrell Murphy, for $166,000, for Lot 42 in Valley Forge.

-Paul Brian Byrom to Joshua Ethridge, for $400,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Marilyn Denise Nettles to Marvin N. Wells, for $273,000, for Lot 607 in Savannah Pointe Sector VI.

-Courtney L. Sankey James Prince, for $275,000, for Lot 55 in Greenfield Sectors 4 and 6.

-Robin Kendall Ballard to James Ballard, for $361,175.05, for Lot 4 in Ruth S. Barrett Subdivision.

-William Brannon to Saul Alcides Torres Sanchez, for $285,000, for Lot 132 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 1.

-Wayne Miller Roberts to Dana Lynn Phillips, for $147,450, for Lot 6 in Oakdale Estates.

-Rosemarie Domingo Dennis to RMD Investments LLC, for $374,190, for Lot 6 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-Rosemarie Dennis to Deborah Ann Gergerich, for $326,800, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Aug. 11

-J. Kendall Burt to Jonathon Todd Goggins, for $27,500, for Lot 2 in Chester Jordan Family Subdivision.

-Billy Holliday to Luedella Marie Klimt, for $247,000, for Lot 27 in Mitchell Subdivision.

-Cahaba Home Design LLC to Aaron Michael Roy, for $790,000, for Lot 165 in Weatherly Second Sector Phase II.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Taylor M. Langley, for $165,000, for Lot 1 in Highway I Estates.

-Matthew McKinney to Veronica Alejandra Ramirez, for $207,000, for Lot 6 in Meadowview First Sector Addition.

-Mary P. Taylor to Michael E. Prescher, for $310,000, for Lot 73 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Plat.

-Aaron Gray to James Chad Yeilding, for $325,000, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition Resurvey of Lots 7, 8 and 9.

-Terry L. Linddell to William Keith McCollum, for $692,196, for Lot 9 in Paradise Point Sector Two Resurvey of Lots 9 & 10.

-Chasa Fulkerson to RS Rental III A LLC, for $205,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Elizabeth A. Lindlow to Maryanne Vaughan, for $270,000, for Lot 85 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. to Chena David Castanon, for $329,900, for Lot 1740 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Beau M. Jones to Scott M. Brady, for $450,000, for Lot 3 in Highland Ridge.

-Tiffanie Marie Jenkins to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $205,000, for Lot 2 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-John V. Deacy to Russell G. Powers, for $42,000, for Lot 307 in Riverwoods Third Sector Resurvey Final Plat.

-Warren P. Williams to Charles Linker, for $270,000, for Lot 523 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-William H. Winks to Ronald Hudzik, for $645,000, for Lot 45 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1A Resurvey No. 1.

-Jennifer A. Culpepper to Melanie L Martin, for $450,000, for Lot 163 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 2.

-Mary M. Hill to MIchelle Maroney Wilcox, for $440,000, for Lot 1031 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Angelica Oriheula to Angelica Oriheula, for $188,300, for Lot 22 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-1611 Ridge Road LLC to Mukesh Patel, for $465,000, for Lot 29 in Shadow Brook.

-Stephanie L. Woods to Cindy J. Natsch, for $60,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-JRP Properties LLC to Reinaldo Eleuterio Escobar, for $225,000, for Lot 19 in Park Place Second Addition.

-Jamesy Sue Williams to Drew C. Pritchett, for $225,000, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-James Enders to Jerry Lucas, for $124,000, for Lot 1314 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Erin Jenae Threlkeld to Mary Chesnut, for $230,000, for Lot 15 in Parkview Townhomes Phase No. 1 Resurvey.

-Karen B. Frederic to B B Property Investing LLC, for $67,000, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Third Addition.

-Greg Adams to FKH SFR L LP, for $408,000, for Lot 1326 in Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Shirley B. Bryant to Shirley B. Bryant, for $298,000, for Lot 28 in Caldwell Crossings Resurvey of Lot 19 through 23, Lots 27 through 32.

-Jean C. Collum to Jessie N. Sharp, for $126,000, for Lot 17 in Farris Estates.