Local teams place at Jesse Owens Classic

OAKVILLE– Saturday, Oct. 1, several teams participated in the Jesse Owens Classic that was held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville. The meet was named in honor of Oakville native and American track and field athlete four-time gold medalist in the 1936 Olympic Games, Jesse Owens.

Westminster School at Oak Mountain placed third overall in the Boys Bronze division. Two members of the team placed within the top 15 out of the 408 runners. Freshman Micah Adams came in ninth place timing at 17:16:30 and Weaver Caldwell placed 11th overall with a time of 17:23:95.

The Shelby County Wildcats came in 33rd out of the 38 teams that placed in the Boys Bronze division. Junior River Horton placed 168th out of the 408 runners with a time of 20:19.92.

Spain Park’s boy’s team participated in the Boys Gold division and place 10th out of the 34 that competed. Kenneth Bishop placed in the top 50 for the Jaguars, Bishop came in 36th timing at 15:54.53.

Oak Mountain’s Eagles placed 15th overall with Matthew Womack and John Shoemaker placing within the top 100. Womack came in 52nd with a time of 16:08:15 and Shoemaker placed 94th timing at 16:43:40.

Chelsea placed eighth overall in the Boys Silver division out of the 43 that placed in Oakville. Junior Parker Campbell and Hudson Williams finished in the top 15 for the Hornets. Campbell came in 6th with a time of 16:10:78 and Williams finished in 12th out of the 295 runners that competed, timing at 16:25.72.

The Briarwood Lions came in 14th in the Boys Silver division with two runners placing in the top 50. Senior Brandon Dixon placed 18th with a time of 16:39:59 and Ford Thornton came in at 35th timing at 17:00.81.

Pelham placed 40th in the Boys Silver. Michael Kuper came in 58th place with a time of 17:12.00.

Oak Mountain came in sixth place out of 30 teams that placed in the Boys Red division. Cooper Jeffcoat and Colin Gilley placed in the top 50 for the Eagles. Jeffcoat came in 38th timing at 18:17:17 and Gilley placed 40th with a time of 18:22:32.

Spain Park followed the Eagles in the Boys Red division placing seventh. Carson Ballagas placed in the top 20 for the Jaguar’s timing at 17:54.60. Ballagas placed 18th out of the 422 that placed in the race.

The Hornets came in 13th place in the Boys Red division with Maddox Michael coming in 50th with a time of 18:33:19.

Westminster School at Oak Mountain placed first in the Girls Bronze division. Hannah Adams placed 7th overall with a time of 20:15.79. Emily Mungai and Sarah Adams placed within the top 20. Mungai came in 18th and Adams placed 19th.

Briarwood placed 5th out of the 36 schools that competed in the Girls Silver division. Mary Grace Parker placed 5th with a time of 19:06.80 and Bela Doss came in 10th place timing at 19:28.10.

The Hornets came in 14th place with Joss O’Kelley placing 53rd for Chelsea in the Girls Silver division.

Pelham placed 16th overall in the Girls Silver division. Janelle Ramos and Emily Wester placed in the top 50 for the Panthers. Ramos came in 36th with a time of 20:36.10 and Wester came in 48th timing at 20:54:90.

Chelsea placed second in the Girls Gold division out of the 25 schools that participated in the meet. Cady McPhail placed 7th out of the 188 runners. McPhail timed at 18:02:48.

The Jaguars came in 16th place in the Girls Gold division Saturday morning. Delaney Vickers placed 35th overall with a time of 19:14:61.

Oak Mountain trailed behind the Jaguars in 17th place. Lauren Cole, Faith Scardino and Catarina Williams all placed in the top 100 for the Eagles.

The Eagles place ninth overall in the Girls Red division. Oak Mountain’s Nina Evans, Lyda Marriner, Adelaide McKeown, Sophia Swanson, Kaitlyn Hockey, Lynleigh Golden and Julia Bueche all placed in the top 100.

Briarwood placed 11th overall in the Girls Red division having Lauren Luker placed within the top 100 for the Lions.

Spain Park finished 21st in the Girls Red event held in Oakville. Caroline Barlow and Lily Livingston were placed within the top 150.