Mt Laurel to hold Fall Festival

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Arts, crafts and fun will return to Mt Laurel for the fall season.

The annual Mt Laurel Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Arc Realty and the town of Mt Laurel are executive sponsors of the event.

“It’s really just an annual showcase for our local artists and (a way) to promote the community,” said Codie Thomas office coordinator at the Mt Laurel Arc Realty Office.

Vendors will be present at the festival and will be set up in the town center.

“We encourage our merchants to participate as well,” Thoma said. “It’s really a lovely little community.”

The event will have activities such as a craft fair, inflatables, live music, food trucks, a farmers market and more.

“We’ve seen anywhere from three to five thousand people,” Thoma said. “It’s usually a well-attended event.

The festivals hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine.

“I just hope that everyone enjoys the event in the vein that it was intended,” Thoma said.

Those interested in more information on events at Mt Laurel may visit its website at Mtlaurel.com.