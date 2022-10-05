Municipal police reports for Sept. 18 through Sept. 30

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 18 through Sept. 30.

Alabaster

Sept. 20

-Information only from the 100 Block of Paddington Street (other/unknown).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1200 Block of Broken Bow Circle (residence/home). Stolen was assorted jewelry valued at $10,000.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1200 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear windshield and right rear quarter panel valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $15.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $58.98.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (service/gas station). Damaged was a passenger side door valued at $2,000.

-Animal complaint (dog bite) from the 300 Block of Betty Snow Drive (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) form the 500 Block of Windsor Court (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a rear glass valued at $500.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 700 Block of Windsor (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a passenger side window of vehicle valued at $1.

Sept. 21

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Domestic incident and attempting to elude a police officer from Mount Olive Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1300 Block of Silver Creek Trace (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Hickory Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $192.97.

-Trespassing notice from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Information only from the 700 Block of 1st Street North (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $109.32.

Sept. 22

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Michael Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from 11th Avenue SW. Recovered was money valued at $660.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $68.94.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $90.25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $228.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $37.18.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $9.87.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $4.42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $155.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $41.81.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.87.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $11.48.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $91.70.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $14.71.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $45.42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $6.48.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $82.00.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $50.59.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $31.96.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $104.42.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $46.41.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $15.43.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of 3rd Street SE (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $240.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Industrial Road. Damaged was a Dodge Ram 2500 and structures – other commercial/business valued at $10,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $237.14. Recovered was a firearm and drugs/narcotics.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (specialty store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $111.01.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of King James Drive (residence/home).

-Information only – abandoned vehicle from Lake Forest Way and Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $1,885.

Sept. 23

-Information only from the 500 Block of Fox Valley Farms Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $51.96.

-Property damage from Highway 119 and Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; Toyota Tundra valued at $5,000.

Sept. 24

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $47.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $16.90.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $30.74.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $113.52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $25.24.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a safe key valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 8th Street SW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered as merchandise valued at $175.23.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Horizon Street.

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (Department/discount store). Stolen was other (assorted cosmetics) valued at $759.

Sept. 25

-Barring notice from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of 4th Place NE.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of 4th Place NE (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 300 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $102.35.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $175.98.

-Driving under the influence any substance from Highway 17 and Maylene Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Animal complaint from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Industrial Road (convenience store). Stolen were two Mountain Dews valued at $3.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Carter Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from Alabaster Blvd. (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of Cross Path Drive.

Helena

Sept. 18

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Wynwood Lane at Rockhampton Circle.

-Dog violation (dog bite) from 1st Avenue West.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Independence Drive at County Road 58.

-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

Sept. 19

-Information only from 3rd Street.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Southwind Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 2300 Block of Kala Street.

-Property damage from the 5000 BLock of Whiting Drive.

-Lost property from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer from Sunnybrook Lane.

-Information only from Madison Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree – harassment from Highway 52.

-Domestic incident from the 2500 Block of Bridlewood Drive.

Sept. 20

-DHR report from the 6600 Block of Highway 13.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Court.

Sept. 21

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from the 1900 Block of County Road 58.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Market Place.

Sept. 22

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 3200 Block of Highway 52.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Pup Run.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – harassment from Appleford Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2200 Block of Pup Run.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

Sept. 24

-Runaway from the 200 Block of Old Cahaba Trail.

-Police information from Laurel Woods Drive.

-Driving under the influence alcohol under age 21 from Coalmont Road.

Sept. 25

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.

Montevallo

Sept. 21

-Knowing that he does not have the consent of owner from the 200 Block of Fairview Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a 2022 white Jeep Renegade valued at $40,000.

Sept. 22

-Stolen property – RSP possession stolen property from Highway 10 (highway/street). Stolen was a 2013 Hyundai Accent valued at $7,500. Recovered was a 2013 Hyundai Accent valued at $7,500.

Sept. 23

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Dangerous drugs – PPC promote prison contraband (drugs) and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Cobblestone Lane (jail/prison). Recovered was alprazolam, aka Xanax 20 dosage, Testosterone Cypionate 250 mg/ml and clear capsule with brown substance valued at $2.

Sept. 24

-Domestic incident from Shoal Lane (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from Comanche Street (residence/home). Stolen was Venmo transfer of funds valued at $300.

Sept. 26

-Domestic incident from Highway 204 (residence/home).

Sept. 27

-Domestic incident from Morgan Street (residence/home).

Sept. 29

-Menacing – simple assault from Nabors Street (residence/home).

Sept. 30

-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Vine Street (highway/street).

Pelham

Sept. 18

-Fraudulent lease from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was a trailer valued at $3,000.

Sept. 19

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Big Mountain Circle (commercial/office building). Destroyed/damaged was miscellaneous valued at $300.

Sept. 20

-Theft from the 100 Block of Applegate Court (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was money valued at $1.

Sept. 23

-Fraud from the 200 Block of Applegate Trace (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was currency valued at $53,437.20.

-Found property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a wallet valued at $10.