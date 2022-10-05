October Letter from the Library

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library in Helena!

Things at the library are busy with lots of new books and movies on the shelves and some great upcoming programs.

We will once again be hosting “TeenTober” this year for our teen and tween visitors. “TeenTober” is a nationwide teen celebration hosted by libraries every October. The program promotes the innovative ways teen services help students and families learn new skills and pursue their interests. Helena Library events include a Mosaic Art Craft on Monday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m., an all-ages Board Game Fun event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a Crinkle Paper Craft for teens and tweens on Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

If you are a parent in Helena, bring your teen or youngster into the library soon and sign them up for a library card. Applications for minors who are younger than the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian’s signature. A library card can open up a world of possibilities.

For parents with younger children, Storytime is every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Erin. This program is a great way to get familiar and introduce your family to the library. Book Bundles are a recent addition to the Children’s Department. Library staff bundles three to five books together on popular topics, and they are available for checkout. This works great for busy parents who need to get something quickly. Kids love these Book Bundles.

The library will have a fun Scarecrow Craft event for kids on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. This craft is designed for kids ages 4 and older.

For adults and teens, the library has a unique program courtesy of the Alabama Humanities Foundation Road Scholar lecture series . Breakfast of Champions: A History of America’s Morning Meal is a program presented by Robin O’Sullivan, Ph.D. from Troy University. Come learn about the history of something almost everyone has in common: Breakfast! The program is on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

The library would like to thank Sen. April Weaver, Rep. Arnold Mooney and Rep. Kenneth Paschal for their continued support. Books, programs, technology and educational opportunities for all residents will be greatly enhanced by the grants provided by these state leaders.

The library is looking forward to seeing you as fall approaches. Stop in today and visit us, your hometown public library!

OCTOBER TOP PICKS

ADULT HORROR FICTION – FAIRY TALE BY STEPHEN KING – Legendary storyteller Stephen King goes into the deepest well of his imagination in this spellbinding novel about a 17-year-old boy who inherits the keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war, and the stakes could not be higher—for that world or ours. Described by critics as a love letter to The Brothers Grimm, King’s latest novel thrills and chills in the best ways.

ADULT NON-FICTION – Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day by Rodney Scott – Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ is an uplifting story that speaks to how hope, hard work, and a whole lot of optimism built a rich celebration of his heritage—and of unforgettable barbecue.

ADULT FICTION – Armored by Mark Greaney – A new action thriller series for fans of the bestselling Gray Man Series. He’s one man with a team to protect, a secret to keep, and a mission to complete.

YOUNG ADULT – The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes – This book is the first in a trilogy and is a thrilling blend of family secrets, romance and a high-stakes treasure hunt.

JUVENILE – Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.F. Steadman – Soar into a breathtaking world of heroes and unicorns as you’ve never seen them before in this fantastical middle grade debut!