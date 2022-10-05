Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 9 through Sept. 16

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 9 through Sept. 16.

Sept. 9

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Swiss pocket knife was confiscated.

Sept. 10

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Carrying without a pistol license from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A Glock 22C Gen 4 and an extended magazine with 23 rounds of Hornady .40 S&W were recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A crystal meth rock (1.82 grams), plastic bag containing a white powdery unknown substance (0.55 gram), needle loaded with heroin (pretest weight-0.7 milliliters; current weight 0.65 milliliters), white powder rock-unknown substance (2.1 grams), 27 pills of various colors and imprints-unknown substance (31.2 grams) and marijuana (6 grams) were confiscated.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 0 block of White Circle, Wilsonville. Six vapes, one unit of vape liquid and a possible broken glass pipe were confiscated.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 200 block of Ruby Drive, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A pill bottle with 16 Oxycodone pills was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Morning Star Circle, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Missing person-runaway from the 19000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea.

-Burglary from the 6500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A toolbox and a box with unknown items inside were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 Building of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. Five Ebay cash cards valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two Built 32-ounce mugs valued at $25.96, a Jimmy Dean breakfast box valued at $6.58, SFD snacks valued at $1 and a DVD copy were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lodge Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three receipts of stolen assorted items totaling $344.08 and three DVD copies were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton. A 2004 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Elder abuse from the 5200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

Sept. 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Morning Star Circle, Birmingham. Heroin (.18 gram), meth (.55 gram), unknown pill pieces (1 gram) and a metal spoon were confiscated.

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor from the 17000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A PNC Visa debit card and an Alabama driver’s license were recovered.

-DUI from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1200 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A baggy containing a white rock-like substance (approximately 11.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 42, Shelby. Suspected meth (approximately 6 grams), a 20-ounce bottle of suspected GHB and a blue pill were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 2500 block of Springfield Loop Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A door frame on main entry door to apartment was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Village Street, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 900 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A Dan Wesson firearm model M455, .357 caliber was recovered.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A PlayStation 5 with charger base and cord valued at $600 was recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. An Alabama driver’s license valued at $36 and Regions Bank debit card were stolen; a passenger rear window of a 2019 Chevy Equinox sustained $200 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A makeup bag valued at $15 and makeup and other miscellaneous items (toothpaste and hair spray) valued at $15 were stolen; a 2014 Chevy Traverse sustained $200 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 600 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham. A 2014 Ford Mustang was stolen.

Sept. 12

-Incident from the 47000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Promoting prison contraband from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A brown liquid believed to be methamphetamine (15 milliliters) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 7500 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Pin Oak Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Willow Leaf Circle, Wilsonville. $650 in U.S. dollars was stolen.

-Found property from the intersection of Shelby County 40 and 109, Columbiana. An Acer laptop was recovered.

-Incident from the 200 block of Fleming Road, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 3000 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville. Meth (.9 gram), an unknown black sticky substance (.1 gram) and a glass meth pipe were confiscated.

-Incident from the 800 block of Grand Reserve Drive, Pelham.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from the 40000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 3300 block of Afton Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Hannover Circle South, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Oxford Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing from the 200 block of August Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 200 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

Sept. 13

-Incident from the 0 block of Jefferson Place, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 303, Shelby. A John Deere pull behind lawn trailer valued at $150 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Berry Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 5300 block of Pineywood Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2700 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Approximately 125 gallons of Diesel fuel valued at $500, a Spartan Go Live camera valued at $400 and a steel camera case valued at $50 were stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 0 block of Jefferson Place, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large, property damage from the 100 block of Lydias Lane, Wilsonville. A chicken was damaged or destroyed.

-Criminal mischief from the 3400 block of Fieldstone Lane, Birmingham. A 1994 Mercedes S500 sustained $600 in damages, a 1993 Mercedes 500E sustained $500 in damages, and 17 small pane glass windows sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 50 block of Southern Street, Vincent.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Shelby County 35, Pelham.

-Community notification violation from the 1600 block of Wilderness Trail, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

Sept. 14

-Domestic violence third degree-reckless endangerment from the 80 block of Juniper Road, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Deseret Drive, Shelby. Brass from a grandfather clock was stolen.

-Missing person from the 47000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Bear Lane, Columbiana. Two gift cards valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 39 and Barker Drive, Chelsea. A 2014 Nissan PAT was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea. $957.77 was stolen from a credit card through Resurgent Capital Services.

-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 2021 Honda Accord sustained $500 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5000 block of Wagon Trace, Birmingham. A Steyr A9 9-millimeter firearm was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 6900 block of Whitetail CV, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.



Sept. 15

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Milstead Lane, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Valleydale Road and Cyrus Circle, Hoover. Suspected marijuana (.4 gram), a glass pipe, Buspirone Hydrochloride (30 count) and Hydrocodone Acetaminophen (half of a pill) were confiscated.

-Indecent exposure, unauthorized use of vehicle from an unnamed location.

-Incident from the 6800 block of Shelby County 47, Columbiana. A 2017 Nissan Rogue was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white powdery substance believed to be meth (.1 gram) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Wells Fargo debit card was reported.

-Incident from the 400 block of Old Oak Cove, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. $210 in cash was stolen.

Sept. 16

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119. Two rubber containers with THC wax (20.5 grams), a THC vape pen and a glass pipe with drug residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 11000 block of Alabama 25, Calera. A vape pen containing THC oil was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1200 block of Brook Highlands Lane, Birmingham.

-Obstructing justice using false ID from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Davis Road, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Crest Drive, Sterrett. USDC cryptocurrency valued at $8,965.55 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 300 block of Dogwood Drive, Chelsea. A Ruger LCP .380 Auto model 03701 firearm valued at $400 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Landing Lane, Shelby.

-Violation of stated health regulations from the 600 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 1300 block of Morning Sun Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment-bullying from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 0 block of Breland Street, Wilsonville.