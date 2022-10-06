Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns for a second year

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea Village Fall Festival returns this month for its second year.

The festival will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at the Chelsea Village Shopping Center on 10699 Old Hwy 280, Chelsea.

The event is hosted by Eyes on Chelsea Vision Care and Sara Beth’s Gymnasts.

“This is our second one, but we do want to make it annual,” said Eyes on Chelsea owner Dr. Jessica Palmer. “A big reason we started was just to let people know our little subdivision is back here, and let them know there are several companies back here that they might not know about.”

Around 30 vendors will be present at the event, and the festivities include shopping, eating, a book fair, trick or treating, live music, games and more.

“One of the vendors is having pumpkin painting. A few will have games for kids to play,” Palmer said. “Although they sell things we as adults might want to buy ourselves as Christmas presents. They are also going to have games for the kids, and of course, the rides”

Dixie girl dog rescue will be present at the festival for dog adoption.

Representatives of Chelsea Middle School will also be in attendance to raise money for the school’s volleyball team.

“(It’s) just a safe place to trick or treat,” Palmer said. “Just a family friendly event.”