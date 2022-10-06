Hwy 261 set for widening project

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022.

This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the Shelby County Commission.

Resolution 2022-10-03-8 is for consideration to accept the design plans for the Hwy 261 widening project and received approval.

Resolution 2022-10-03-08 is for consideration to enter into an agreement with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to accept maintenance of traffic control signals as a part of the Hwy 261 widening project within the city limits of Pelham.

Director of Planning and Engineering Andre Bittas said this city is “very excited for this plan” and that the idea to widen Hwy 261 occurred 10-15 years ago.

“The road from Hwy 31 to Bearden Road will be widened to five lanes,” Bittas said. “This will reduce traffic congestion, improve traffic movements and safety.”

More information on the Hwy 261 expansion can be found on Pelhamalabama.gov.