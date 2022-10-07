Montevallo’s Hometown Halloween set for Oct. 31

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo will hold its annual Hometown Halloween again this year downtown on Monday, Oct. 31.

The public is invited to trick-or-treat on Main Street from 3:30-5 p.m. Business owners, community groups and college students are expected to appear to give out candy and other goodies to costumed carousers.

“The kids love it,” Adele Nelson, director of the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce said. “I have parents all the time calling me to find out what time it’s going to be.”

Nelson said she expects a great crowd to show up and line Main Street from City Hall to Jack’s. The half-mile stretch has plenty to offer the public during their Halloween festivities.

“Some people make an afternoon of it. They’ll stop into a restaurant, go trick-or-treat and shop while they’re at it,” Nelson said. “It’s a chance for business owners to interact with the community.”

The Chamber’s goal is for people to know more about the businesses available to them in Montevallo, and for business owners to better understand the community.

Nelson said the event has an economic impact on the town and promotes a better relationship between business owners and the public.

“The focus is on the fun,” Nelson said.

“It’s mostly about trick-or-treating,” said Nelson. She said some business owners get into the spirit of Halloween and dress up to give out candy in front of their stores.

Hometown Halloween is free and open to the public. The trick-or-treating begins at 3:30 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.

For more information about the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, visit its Facebook page.